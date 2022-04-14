The cost of doing business in a place where soccer is called football

Chelsea’s current owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, put the club up for sale last month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After he abruptly announced his intention to sell the team, Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government because of his ties to Vladimir Putin, and the English Premier League banned him from running the team. He can’t profit from the sale.

Pagliuca is leading a group of investors in a bid to buy Chelsea Football Club, one of England’s, and Europe’s, top soccer teams.

As the Celtics begin their playoff run, team co-owner Steve Pagliuca has one eye cast across the pond.

The team, which Abramovich bought in 2003 for $233 million, is expected to fetch about $4 billion. Compare that to the $1 billion the Glazer family, which owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, paid for Manchester United in 2005, driving the team into debt. Red Sox (and Globe) owner John Henry’s 2010 purchase of Liverpool Football Club for $477 million looks like a bargain.

The history of American ownership of English soccer teams is mixed at best. English soccer fans are wary of foreign ownership, but especially of American owners, who are viewed as being only interested in a team’s ability to generate revenue while ignorant of the cultural significance of the game and individual teams’ histories and traditions.

The poet Robert Frost once advised Jack Kennedy to be more Irish than Harvard. If he were alive today, Frost would advise Steve Pagliuca to be more John Henry than Joel Glazer.

This may come across as sucking up to the guy who owns my newspaper, but it actually pains me to write it because I am a lifelong Manchester United supporter: The group led by Henry has been the best example of American ownership of an English soccer team, while the Glazers are the worst.

Liverpool, one of the world’s most successful soccer teams, nearly went bankrupt under its previous American owners before Henry’s Fenway Sports Group bought the club. Appreciating that Liverpool fans regard Anfield, the team’s iconic bandbox stadium, the way Red Sox fans regard Fenway Park, Henry’s group remodeled instead of building a new place.

While Manchester United struggled for sustained success after its legendary manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, going through managers left and right, Liverpool hired Jurgen Klopp as manager in 2015 and has outperformed Man U, both domestically and in Europe, nearly every season.

Both Henry and Joel Glazer initially supported the creation of a breakaway Super League last year. It would have disrupted existing domestic and European competitions, and went over like a lead balloon. Henry quickly admitted his mistake, before Glazer did, and while some Liverpool fans remain skeptical, the team’s success has earned Henry some benefit of the doubt.

For Man U fans, watching their wildly expensive, debt-ridden team become mediocre, Glazer’s complicity in the Super League debacle was more evidence of greedy, tone-deaf Yanks. Violent protests ensued at Old Trafford, Manchester United’s stadium, causing cancellation of a match against Liverpool, United’s biggest rival.

“Your family’s ownership of the club has driven us into debt and decline, and we have never felt ever more sidelined and ignored,” the Manchester United Supporters Trust wrote to Glazer. Protests continue to this day.

Pagliuca seems to appreciate the difference between the Henry and Glazer approaches.

“Our first focus and goal is to make strategic investments to continue competing for championships and trophies,” Pagliuca said in announcing the bid for Chelsea. “Our second focus will be to continue to cherish and preserve the legacy and traditions of the club. In over 20 years of ownership of the Boston Celtics, we have not once considered changing the name, colours, or logo of the club.”

Pagliuca vowed not only keep Chelsea’s old stadium, Stamford Bridge, but renovate it.

As with any professional team, winning is the bottom line for English soccer fans. But falling short of trophies can be tolerable, at least for a while, if the club’s culture and traditions are afforded the respect its fans demand.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.