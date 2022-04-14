Driver flees after leading police on a high-speed chase in New Hampshire; car clocked at 115 mph

New Hampshire State Police said the driver of the 2013 Dodge sedan was speeding and had committed multiple lane violations as he was traveling northbound on Interstate 93 in Bow when police tried to pull him over. At approximately 12:20 a.m. Trooper Brandon Rivard activated his emergency lights in an effort to stop the vehicle, but it kept going, reaching speeds of 115 miles per hour, New Hampshire State Police said in a press release.

A driver allegedly fled on foot and left behind 100 grams of suspected fentanyl in his vehicle after leading police on a high-speed chase in New Hampshire early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Advertisement

Troopers deployed stop sticks in the area south of the Exit 16 off ramp, and the driver lost control of the vehicle as he tried to avoid them. One of the tires deflated and the vehicle went off the road and into the median, police said.

Police said the driver fled on foot after the crash and ran off the highway in the direction of Merrill Park in Concord, leaving behind 100 grams of suspected fentanyl in the vehicle. The State Police K9 Unit was deployed in the area but was unable to locate the driver, police said.

New Hampshire State Police said they have identified “a person of interest in this incident,” and the investigation is ongoing.

“There is no reason to believe the suspect poses any threat to the public,” New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Trooper Brandon Rivard at 603-223-6915 or Brandon.J.Rivard@DOS.NH.GOV .

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.