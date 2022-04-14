FBI offers $5,000 reward for information on stolen Boston police uniforms

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for stealing Boston police uniforms and other police equipment from a Weymouth store last month.
The items were stolen from a Weymouth uniform store sometime between 3:30 p.m. March 27 and 9:30 a.m. March 28, according to Weymouth police and the FBI.
The stolen item includes a Boston police dress uniform jacket, a motorcycle officer’s leather jacket and a fluorescent jacket with the words Boston police on the back.
Here are some more photos of the @bostonpolice uniforms that were stolen. Call @WeymouthPD at 781-682-3533 or email tipline@weymouth.ma.us if you have any information that could lead to the arrest & prosecution of the individual(s) responsible. Up to $5K reward. pic.twitter.com/ouHS7nn9zj— FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) April 13, 2022
