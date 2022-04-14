FBI offers $5,000 reward for information on stolen Boston police uniforms

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for stealing Boston police uniforms and other police equipment from a Weymouth store last month.

The items were stolen from a Weymouth uniform store sometime between 3:30 p.m. March 27 and 9:30 a.m. March 28, according to Weymouth police and the FBI.

The stolen item includes a Boston police dress uniform jacket, a motorcycle officer’s leather jacket and a fluorescent jacket with the words Boston police on the back.