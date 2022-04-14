Jessica de la Cruz drops out of R.I. congressional race, endorses Allan Fung

Almost exactly a month after launching her campaign to succeed retiring US Representative James Langevin, state Senator Jessica de la Cruz announced late Thursday that she is dropping out of the race and endorsing former Cranston mayor Allan Fung.
“After deep thought, prayers, and conversations with my family, I have decided to suspend my Congressional campaign,” she said in statement shared on Twitter.
“I believe that Mayor Fung now represents the best chance for Rhode Island to send a Republican to Congress,” she said. “He has my full endorsement.”
“Senator de la Cruz is a friend, a leader in the Senate, and a dedicated public servant.” Fung responded on Twitter. “I’m humbled by her endorsement of my candidacy for Congress.”
De la Cruz is in her second term in the state Senate, where she represents Burrillville, Glocester, and North Smithfield — her hometown.
“Thank you for all of the support!” she Tweeted. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue my work in the RI State Senate.”
Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.