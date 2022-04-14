Local gymnastics community rallies around longtime coach after health emergency

With a long road to recovery expected, the local gymnastics community is rallying around her with the support of a GoFundMe page created by Jen Watkins, a mentee and friend of Murakovskaya and owner of Cape Cod Gymnastics.

The well-known coach, who works with a variety of age groups , was rushed to the hospital and had two emergency surgeries and will now begin her recovery in the ICU for the next few weeks.

Boston area gymnastics coach Janie Murakovskaya suffered a ruptured aneurysm in her brain April 3 while judging at the Massachusetts State Championships.

The fundraiser raised more than $20,000 in the first day it was up, and now has reached $36,045 of it’s original $30,000 goal as of April 12.

Advertisement

Murakovskaya, who is Ukrainian, coaches for Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy from toddler and parent classes to the girls competitive and recreational teams.

According to the page, Murakovskaya’s daughter, Sveta, is at the hospital each day taking care of her mother, and it is the hope that as she continues with her treatment her husband and daughter will not suffer financially.

“Janie is a loyal friend, amazing coach and judge, she treasures and values her family more than anything. Let’s see what we can do for her!” Watkins said on the GoFundMe page.









Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.