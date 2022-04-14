Man, 35, sentenced to 2 and 1/2 years in jail for hit-and-run crash that killed woman, 72, in Brockton

A 35-year-old Brockton man received a 2 and 1/2 year jail sentence after pleading guilty Wednesday to criminal charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash in that city that claimed the life of 72-year-old Marie Rose Bien-Aiméin November 2020, authorities said.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said the defendant, Michael Blanche, pleaded guilty in Plymouth Superior Court to leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury resulting in death, and operating with a suspended license.

Judge Brian Davis meted out the sentence, which Blanche will serve in the House of Corrections, according to prosecutors and legal filings.