Man, 35, sentenced to 2 and 1/2 years in jail for hit-and-run crash that killed woman, 72, in Brockton

A 35-year-old Brockton man received a 2 and 1/2 year jail sentence after pleading guilty Wednesday to criminal charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash in that city that claimed the life of 72-year-old Marie Rose Bien-Aiméin November 2020, authorities said.
Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said the defendant, Michael Blanche, pleaded guilty in Plymouth Superior Court to leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury resulting in death, and operating with a suspended license.
Judge Brian Davis meted out the sentence, which Blanche will serve in the House of Corrections, according to prosecutors and legal filings.
Cruz’s office said Brockton police had responded around 6:16 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 17, 2020, to the area of 259 Pleasant St. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Bien-Aimé, of Brockton, was found unresponsive and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The statement said State Police and Brockton detectives identified a green car from surveillance video as the suspect vehicle, which they found behind an abandoned residence two days after the fatal crash.
“As a result of the ongoing investigation, Blanche was identified as the driver, and he was placed under arrest,” the statement said.
An obituary for Bien-Aimé posted to the Waitt Funeral Home website said she was born in Haiti and had worked as a personal care assistant as well as a cook at Lelene Restaurant in Mattapan. She was also a talented seamstress and was survived by 11 children, the obituary said.