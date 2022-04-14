fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 4,000 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 1,363 among staff

By Colleen Cronin Globe Correspondent,Updated April 14, 2022, 51 minutes ago
Students walked to class at the James P. Timilty Middle School in Boston last week.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Public schools in Massachusetts reported 4,000 new cases students and 1,363 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.

The 5,363 total cases were 1,597 more, or about 42 percent more, than those reported last week, according to data published by the state Thursday afternoon.

Here are other data highlights from this week’s school coronavirus report and reported state data:

Percentage of positive students: 0.43

Percentage of positive staff members: 0.97

Number of schools participating in a testing program: 1,631

Number of pooled tests: 33,456

Pooled test positivity rate: 1.88%

Districts with the highest number of cases:

  1. Boston
  2. Newton
  3. Wellesley

Number of active K-12 school clusters: 6

Advertisement

Cases among children (from March 27 to April 11):

  • From birth to age 4: 952
  • 5 to 9 years old: 935
  • 10 to 14 years old: 1,053
  • 15 to 19 year old: 1,570

Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 30

Deaths among people under age 20: 0

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video