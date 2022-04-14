Mass. reports 4,000 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 1,363 among staff

Public schools in Massachusetts reported 4,000 new cases students and 1,363 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.
The 5,363 total cases were 1,597 more, or about 42 percent more, than those reported last week, according to data published by the state Thursday afternoon.
Here are other data highlights from this week’s school coronavirus report and reported state data:
Percentage of positive students: 0.43
Percentage of positive staff members: 0.97
Number of schools participating in a testing program: 1,631
Number of pooled tests: 33,456
Pooled test positivity rate: 1.88%
Districts with the highest number of cases:
- Boston
- Newton
- Wellesley
Number of active K-12 school clusters: 6
Cases among children (from March 27 to April 11):
- From birth to age 4: 952
- 5 to 9 years old: 935
- 10 to 14 years old: 1,053
- 15 to 19 year old: 1,570
Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 30
Deaths among people under age 20: 0
Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.