Matos launches campaign to keep lieutenant governor’s seat

Matos is now running for a full term in a Democratic primary that will include Senator Cynthia Mendes , an East Providence Democrat who is part of a slate of Rhode Island Political Cooperate candidates, and Representative Deborah L. Ruggiero , a Jamestown Democrat who is backed by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi.

Matos, a Democrat, made her announcement one year to the day after being sworn in as lieutenant governor to succeed Daniel J. McKee, who replaced Gina M. Raimondo after she was named US commerce secretary.

PROVIDENCE — Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos on Thursday launched her campaign for a full four-year term, highlighting her journey from the Dominican Republic to the United States, from Providence City Council president to the state’s first Afro-Latina lieutenant governor.

The winner will face the winner of a Republican primary that will include Paul E. Pence Jr., who received received 29 percent of the vote in the 2018 lieutenant governor’s won by McKee, and Jeann Lugo, a Providence police officer who lives in Warwick.

“I never imagined a day like this,” Matos said at the outset of her kickoff speech Thursday. “I never imagined that a girl from the Dominican Republic, who spoke very little English and whose first job in the US was working at a garment factory in New York, would one day be the first Black woman to hold statewide office in Rhode Island.”

Matos, 48, said her parents brought her to the United States in 1994 because they were pursing “the American Dream.” She graduated from Rhode Island College in 2001, became a US citizen in 2005, and was elected to the Providence City Council in 2010, representing the Olneyville area.

“When I came to Rhode Island, I didn’t know a guy, but I had a community that I could count on,” she said. “I had neighbors, friends, and family members who stood there with me and helped me learn English, encouraged me to get my degree, and pushed me to run for office.”

A row of supporters stood behind her at Thursday’s announcement, including McKee, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, City Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, Senator Frank A. Ciccone III, and Representative Carlos E. Tobon.

McKee, a Democrat who chose Matos as his successor and is now seeking a four-year term, called her “an essential partner and steadfast advocate for Rhode Island families.”

“She hit the ground running on day one and has put her lived experience to work fighting for people who need a voice in government,” McKee said. “It is important for the people of Rhode Island to have a governor and lieutenant governor who are working together.”

In Rhode Island, candidates for governor and lieutenant governor don’t run as a ticket, but both McKee and Matos present themselves as a team, as do Democratic gubernatorial candidate Matt Brown and Mendes.

So what would happen if she gets elected and McKee does not? “I don’t think that is going to happen,” Matos told reporters. “I think Governor McKee and I are showing how the two offices can work in collaboration. So I am looking forward to continuing this work with him.”

Matos said she is not concerned about the FBI investigation of a controversial contract for up to $5.2 million that McKee’s administration awarded to ILO Group, a consulting firm that formed two days after he took office. “That is not something I am worried about,” she said. “Today I am concerned about my campaign.”

Matos spoke in support of the $220 million plan to redevelop the “Superman Building,” formally known as the Industrial National Bank Building at 111 Westminster St., in Providence.

Plans call for turning the long-vacant skyscraper into into 285 residential units, with 20 percent of the apartments reserved for affordable housing. But critics note the plan calls for Providence to put up $5 million in grants, provide a low-interest $10 million loan, and approve a 30-year tax stabilization agreement.

“There is always going to be criticism of any alternative that we put forward,” Matos said. “The options are we all come together and make this a reality or we wait another nine years or 10 years and the building then is going to fall apart. I don’t think we are going have a perfect deal. I think this is a pretty good deal.”

Matos said she has not taken a stand on a bill, introduced by Mendes, that would “decriminalize sex work and expand eligibility for expungement of related criminal records.”

“I don’t have a policy out on that,” she said. “But I have respect for the women that in many cases are victims that end up in prostitution either because they have an addiction or they have been victimized.”

Matos has been out-raising her opponents, ending last year with $309,000 in her campaign account, according to the state Board of Elections. She raised about $32,000 in the first quarter of this year and now has about $318,000 in cash on hand, campaign spokesman Mike Raia said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.