MBTA board of directors safety subcommittee asks no questions about Red Line death at monthly meeting

Instead, the members of the MBTA Safety, Health, and Environment Subcommittee — Scott Darling, Mary Beth Mello, and Bob Butler — offered “heartfelt condolences” to the family of Robinson Lalin as well as Peter Monsini , a construction worker who died when the Government Center Garage partially collapsed last month.

Four days after a man died after he became trapped in a subway car door on the Red Line, the MBTA board of directors’ safety subcommittee, charged with overseeing safety at the sprawling transit agency, did not ask MBTA staff a single question about the tragedy at a public meeting.

“It’s a tragedy that happened, and we feel the pain,” said Butler of the incidents.

“The whole committee has those same thoughts,” said Darling.

The meeting, which included a presentation about how the safety engineering team works and safety initiatives, lasted over an hour before the members went into a private meeting. Going forward, Darling asked MBTA staff to provide an explanation if the agency misses its targets for things like customer injuries, collisions, and derailments for three months in a row.

“If it’s in the red for three months in a row, I’d like to have an explanation of what we’re going to get it into the yellow or into the green,” he said.

Transit advocates are urging the board of directors to take a more hands-on role in overseeing the MBTA as it grapples with a recent series of grave safety incidents and a fast-approaching financial cliff.

In January, a commuter rail train struck a woman’s car, killing her, when the crossing gates and flashing lights meant to keep cars off the tracks in Wilmington did not activate in time.

In September last year, a Red Line train derailed and hit the platform at Broadway station with 47 passengers on board. No injuries were reported.

The derailment came two days after an ascending escalator malfunctioned at the Back Bay Station and suddenly plummeted in reverse, causing a bloody pileup of people at the bottom. Nine people were sent to the hospital.

In July, a Green Line train crashed into the train ahead of it, sending 27 people to the hospital, including three MBTA crew members. The driver of the train pleaded not guilty to negligence charges.

How exactly Lalin, 39, died at the Broadway T station early Sunday morning after he got trapped in the door is still unclear. Citing an ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, the MBTA is not releasing details of the incident.

The lack of information left Lalin’s family to describe a nightmarish turn of events.

“He ended up being dragged to the end of the platform where his arm was detached and his body smashed against the wall, breaking all of his bones,” Lalin’s nephew, Kelvin Lalin, told reporters in an interview broadcast by WCVB-TV Monday.

MBTA subway train car doors are designed to open when something is stuck in between them, and trains are not meant to move forward unless all doors are closed, experts say.

Earlier this week, officials said the train car involved in the incident, which is over 50 years old, was impounded and the driver placed on administrative leave.

On Thursday, the two NTSB investigators had wrapped up the on scene portion of their investigation and returned to Washington, D.C., according to agency spokesperson Keith Holloway.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.