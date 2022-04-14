Michael Neary addresses R.I. congressional race, criminal charges

“I know there are many questions surrounding recent news reports, and a full statement will be forthcoming in the coming days,” he said. “Our campaign will also be planning to host a virtual conference to answer additional questions from members of the press at that time.”

PROVIDENCE — Michael Neary, the Democratic 2nd Congressional District candidate charged with menacing motorists he followed for 70 miles in Ohio, issued a statement Thursday, saying he plans to remain in the race through the September primary.

Neary said he is seeking medical and mental health treatment and has been referred to a neurologist for “a possible non-epileptic seizure-related condition.”

“This is also the first time I have ever been arrested in my entire life, so I am also focused on addressing the misdemeanor charges here in Ohio,” he said. “Steps have been taken to retain legal counsel as those matters continue to be handled in our criminal justice system.”

Neary, 28, who lives in Columbus, Ohio, but has said he plans to move back to Rhode Island, was charged with menacing by stalking, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has pleaded not guilty. A pretrial conference is scheduled for April 21 in Miami County (Ohio) Municipal Court.

On March 23, an Ohio couple told authorities they were “scared for their life” because they had been followed from the Columbus Airport — for about 70 miles — by a silver car that tailgated them, sped up when they sped up, slowed down when they slowed down, flashed its lights, and even pulled alongside them into the oncoming lane of traffic, according to incident reports from the Miami County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office.

The couple had no idea who the driver of the silver car was. But authorities say it was Neary, a Democratic candidate for the Second Congressional District seat that Democratic US Representative James R. Langevin will vacate at year’s end.

When sheriff’s deputies pulled Neary over, they said he “appeared to be nervous, his eyes were bloodshot and he was talking fast.” He told the deputies he had taken a drive to “clear his head.” When police searched his car, they found clear plastic baggies of marijuana, a ceramic pipe, a grinder, and a half-empty bottle of whiskey.

Neary had previously worked for former Ohio Republican governor John Kasich, and he said he is now on a leave of absence from his job a senior analyst at CVS Health.

In Thursday’s statement, Neary said, “While these have been a difficult few weeks for our family as we deal with various private matters together, the stories we have heard from Rhode Islanders about the problems they are facing in their everyday lives over the last several months is my only motivation to continue this campaign.”

He said he plans to meet Friday’s deadline for filing a quarterly campaign finance report with the Federal Election Commission, even though he hasn’t raised enough money to necessitate filing a report. He said he has put less than $5,000 of his own money into the campaign.

“We may have one of the smallest bank accounts compared to others in this race,” Neary said. “But our work is far from over.”

Neary describes himself as a sixth-generation Rhode Islander who grew up in Coventry and West Warwick, and though he does live in Ohio, he said, he had been staying with his parents in Rhode Island while looking for a place of his own. He recently changed his voter registration from Ohio to Rhode Island.

“As far as we are concerned, though, unfortunately millionaires and special interest groups with no serious connection to Rhode Island or our Second District are trying to purchase themselves a seat in the United States House of Representatives,” Neary wrote in his statement, referring to Seth Magaziner, Sarah Morgenthau, and David A. Segal.

Neary, who was in Ohio on Thursday, said he wants to return to Rhode Island as soon as possible but has no set return date.

“I look forward to returning to work for Rhode Island, our fellow Americans, and all of us in the Second District, the community that has always been my home,” he said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.