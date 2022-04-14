N.H. driver leads police on I-93 chase; suspected fentanyl found in car

Police in New Hampshire are searching for a driver who led them on a pursuit on Interstate 93 in Concord before fleeing from a crash, and they found some suspected fentanyl left behind, authorities said Thursday.
A trooper attempted to stop the northbound car in Bow at about 12:20 a.m., which reached a speed of 115 miles an hour, police said in a news release.
The driver lost control of the car while attempting to avoid stop sticks and one tire deflated, police said. The car went off the road into a median, and the driver fled.
Police said they found 100 grams (.1 kilogram) of suspected fentanyl at the scene. They said they have a person of interest in connection to what happened, but did not identify that person.
