N.H. driver leads police on I-93 chase; suspected fentanyl found in car

By The Associated PressUpdated April 14, 2022, 5 minutes ago
Traffic crossed the Zakim Bridge on I-93 on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Boston.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Police in New Hampshire are searching for a driver who led them on a pursuit on Interstate 93 in Concord before fleeing from a crash, and they found some suspected fentanyl left behind, authorities said Thursday.

A trooper attempted to stop the northbound car in Bow at about 12:20 a.m., which reached a speed of 115 miles an hour, police said in a news release.

The driver lost control of the car while attempting to avoid stop sticks and one tire deflated, police said. The car went off the road into a median, and the driver fled.

Police said they found 100 grams (.1 kilogram) of suspected fentanyl at the scene. They said they have a person of interest in connection to what happened, but did not identify that person.

