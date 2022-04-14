Officials say there is no credible security threat to Boston Marathon; urge anyone to report suspicious behavior

He told reporters during a security briefing ahead of Monday’s race that he wanted to alter the oft-used phrase slightly.

“We’ve all heard the phrase, and you’ve heard it this morning already very appropriately, if you see something, say something,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston field office.

State and federal law enforcement officials said Thursday that there’s currently no credible threat to the Boston Marathon, but they urged runners and spectators to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior they observe.

“I would just like to tweak that slightly to say, if you see something about someone, say something,” Bonavolanta said. “It could be a neighbor, a co-worker, or a classmate. Someone you see in person, or that you don’t know but that you see virtually on social media. Tips from the community are essential, because if we look at acts of mass violence, there’s almost always somebody who saw the person change - a parent, a classmate or a friend. When people speak up, history has shown that we can prevent tragedies from occurring.”

Looming large over Thursday’s briefing was the arrest of a man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in a Brooklyn subway station earlier this week.

“We know that Tuesday’s shooting in New York City’s subway has caused understandable concern for the residents of this Commonwealth,” said State Police Deputy Superintendent Scott Warmington during Thursday’s briefing.

“But I can assure you that the State Police and our law enforcement partners remain vigilant and we are well-prepared to respond to any situation,” Warmington said.

He said uniformed troopers, local police officers, and national guardsman will be present along the race route, as well as tactical units such as hazardous and explosives material detection teams.

In addition, Warmington said, the State Police Air Wing will monitor the race too, and there will also be undercover troopers and local police officers trained to recognize threat indicators.

Bonavolanta, while stressing there’s no known credible threat to the race, did take a moment to list some of the most pressing security threats facing the public at large.

“We are also concerned about homegrown violent extremists, who are inspired by foreign terrorist organizations like ISIS and Al Qaeda,” he said. “Additionally, we’ve encountered domestic violent extremists whose personal grievances, from racial or ethnic bias to anti-authority or antigovernment sentiment, has posed a significant problem, which is why we’ve surged resources to that threat in recent years. And we are seeing an overlap between domestic terrorism and hate crimes where people are committing hate crimes to promote extremist beliefs.”

On race day, Bonavolanta said, special agents and officers assigned to the FBI Boston division’s Joint Terrorism Task Force will be integrated throughout “all aspects” of the marathon route.

Specialty teams including bomb technicians, evidence and HAZMAT response, and SWAT teams, will be available to respond to any emergencies.

The teams, he said, will be embedded within command posts and supporting the FBI’s Joint Intelligence Center at the at the bureau’s Chelsea office to share information, check databases, and monitor and investigate any real-time threat that may arise.

Reporters also heard from MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green, who reminded the public that masks are still required on board public transportation including subways and buses.

“The Transit Police are well prepared for this year’s event as we are for every event that we perform,” Green said. “We’ll have additional Transit Police officers throughout the system, both uniformed and in plain clothes, to assure the safety and well being of our riding public.”

Green added that while there’s no credible threat to the race, “we will continue to be in constant communication throughout the day with our law enforcement partners. ... Anything suspicious, please call Transit Police at 617-222-1212 right away and we’ll send officers down there to investigate.”

Thursday’s briefing followed an earlier marathon security news conference held Tuesday by city officials including Mayor Michelle Wu.

“The past few years have felt like a bit of a marathon for everyone, [and] not in a good way,” Wu said Tuesday. “We’ve been through a lot in our community. And so, after a virtual event in 2020, and a rescheduled event that occurred last fall, we’re very excited to welcome back the actual Boston Marathon back to spring for the first time in three years.”

In a related development, Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory P. Long said in a recent open letter to area college students that while backpacks aren’t prohibited at the marathon, it’s probably smart to leave them at home.

“In this time of heightened security we appreciate you not bringing backpacks to the marathon,” Long wrote in his missive posted to bpdnews.com. “These items are not banned however individuals may be subject to search at designated check-points.”

Warmington expanded on that theme during Thursday’s briefing.

“There are several types of items that spectators are urged not to bring with them including backpacks and suitcases, certain types of containers, and props,” Warmington said. “A full list of these items is available on the State Police Facebook page.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.