Police search home in Dedham for person who allegedly threatened a family member with a firearm

Police called in a SWAT team and searched a home in Dedham for an individual who allegedly threatened a family member with a firearm Wednesday night but were unable to locate them, police said.

“The subject involved in this incident remains at large,” Dedham police said in a statement posted on Twitter Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the home on Sprague Street after receiving a 911 call from a resident there at approximately 9:20 p.m., Dedham police said in the statement. The caller told police that he had a disagreement with the family member who then responded by threatening him with a firearm. The individual was believed to be in the basement of the home, police said.