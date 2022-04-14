Police search home in Dedham for person who allegedly threatened a family member with a firearm

Police called in a SWAT team and searched a home in Dedham for an individual who allegedly threatened a family member with a firearm Wednesday night but were unable to locate them, police said.
“The subject involved in this incident remains at large,” Dedham police said in a statement posted on Twitter Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the home on Sprague Street after receiving a 911 call from a resident there at approximately 9:20 p.m., Dedham police said in the statement. The caller told police that he had a disagreement with the family member who then responded by threatening him with a firearm. The individual was believed to be in the basement of the home, police said.
Advertisement
The caller evacuated the home with his wife and a child, and officers tried to make contact with the family member, police said.
“Due to the seriousness of this situation and the belief that this family member may be armed and still be in the house, resources were requested to assist from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council,” police said in the statement. “Vehicular and pedestrian traffic was diverted away from the area.”
After getting no response from anyone inside the home, officers used equipment to gain entry into the home. A search was conducted but no one was found inside the home, police said.
“This investigation is ongoing,” police said in the statement. “No further information is available at this time.”
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.