Rhode Island College could get an interim president today

It’s not clear who the council has selected, but it has been working with The Registry, a Massachusetts-based firm specifically created to connect colleges with interim presidents.

With current President Frank Sanchez preparing to step away from his post, the state Council on Postsecondary Education is expected to vote to hire an interim president at its 2 p.m. meeting.

Rhode Island College is expected to get a new interim president later today.

Sanchez announced in January that he would not seek another term is RIC’s president. The decision was not a total surprise, as he had a tenuous relationship with the council.

Weeks after Sanchez’s announcement, US Representative James Langevin announced he would retire from Congress this year, and he has expressed some interest in leading his alma mater.

In order for Langevin to become RIC’s president, the council would need to waive its requirement that the school’s leader have earned a PhD. Langevin has a undergraduate degree from RIC, and a master’s degree from Harvard.

This will be the first major decision of the council’s new president, Dennis Duffy.

