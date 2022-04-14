Rhode Island College names Jack Warner interim president

Warner has also previously served as chancellor of the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, and worked there and at Bristol Community College in both administrative and academic positions over the course of 27 years.

Warner previously served as the commissioner of the Rhode Island Office of Higher Education (which was the former name of the Council) from 2002 through 2009. He also served six years as CEO and executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents where he oversaw the state’s public system of higher education consisting of six university campuses, three university centers, and two specialty schools that enrolled a total of 36,000 students.

PROVIDENCE — Jack Warner will become the interim president of Rhode Island College after the state Council on Postsecondary Education voted to confirm him on Thursday afternoon.

The news comes as Rhode Island College President Frank Sanchez prepares to step away from his post. He announced in January that he would not look to renew his contract, which ends June 30.

The council is working with The Registry, a Massachusetts-based firm specifically created to connect colleges with interim presidents.

“The cycle for hiring high-ranking higher education professionals historically begins in the summer,” said Barbara Cottam, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Board of Education. “Our timeline coincides with the normal academic hiring cycle, and we expect to attract a competitive pool of candidates for the RIC presidency.”

Rhode Island Postsecondary Commissioner Shannon Gilkey said presidential searches typically take “seven to nine months.”

Warner will work with Sanchez and the current administration under a short-term contract following graduation. His one-year contract as interim president will begin July 1, 2022, according to council spokeswoman Beth Bailey.

“This is a pivotal moment for Rhode Island College to address challenges and opportunities head-on,” said Cottam. “The council believes that RIC can scale its strengths, evolve its business model, and ensure that it is delivering education so that its students leave as engaged citizens and prepared for the changing economy.”

