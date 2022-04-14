Teen charged with murder of Methuen man

An 18-year-old from Lawrence was arrested Wednesday night for for the fatal shooting of a Methuen man in February, the Essex district attorney’s office said.
Yanuel Mejia, 18, was charged with murder, possession of a loaded fire arm and a second offense of carrying a firearm, the office said in a statement.
Mejia was expected to be arraigned in Salem Superior Court Thursday, the statement said.
Methuen police responded to reports of shots fired at Kimball Road at 5:24 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Edwy Lopez, 22, was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
