Three men killed in Maine propane explosion

Three men died Wednesday after a propane leak caused an explosion at a home in Montville, Maine, that was so powerful it threw two of the men into nearby trees, officials said.
Stuart Nichols, 74, who owned the home at 50 Darci Lane, and his relative, Robert Gorham, 78, of Buxton, Maine, were found outside, near the tree line, and first taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, Maine, according to a statement released Thursday from the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Nichols and Gorham were then taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where they died while they were being treated because of injuries caused by the blast, according to the statement.
Rocco Taddeo, 88, of Montville was found dead inside the home. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where an examination found that he died from injuries he suffered in the explosion, officials said.
The Maine fire marshal’s office responded about 3:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at 50 Darci Lane that was caused by an explosion, according to the statement.
Nichols had recently acquired a used propane cook stove for his kitchen, in addition to having other propane-powered appliances in the home, officials said.
One of the appliances was found after the explosion to have a gas leak. Nichols and Gorham were outside the home, and Taddeo was inside attempting to light the stove when the gas ignited and the explosion threw Nichols and Gorham into the nearby trees, according to the statement.
