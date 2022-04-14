Three men killed in Maine propane explosion

Three men died Wednesday after a propane leak caused an explosion at a home in Montville, Maine, that was so powerful it threw two of the men into nearby trees, officials said.

Stuart Nichols, 74, who owned the home at 50 Darci Lane, and his relative, Robert Gorham, 78, of Buxton, Maine, were found outside, near the tree line, and first taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, Maine, according to a statement released Thursday from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Nichols and Gorham were then taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where they died while they were being treated because of injuries caused by the blast, according to the statement.