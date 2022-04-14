UMass Law to accept GRE scores for law school admission

“It’s really consistent with our mission of trying to expand access to justice and access to a legal education, consistent with the idea of having a public law school and increasing the pathways to admission, to legal education and to the profession,” said UMass Law Dean Eric Mitnick.

Applicants to UMass Law now have the option to submit results of the Law School Admission Test or the GRE along with their application, the Dartmouth school announced recently. The American Bar Association voted to allow law schools to accept GRE test scores instead of LSAT scores in 2021.

Approximately half of the law schools in the United States accept GRE scores for admission, and that percentage is expected to increase. The GRE is more widely available than the LSAT. It can be taken on any day, at any time, unlike the LSAT which is only offered a handful of times per year. The GRE is offered in testing centers and can be done online.

Mitnick said the growing acceptance of GRE scores in law school admissions will open legal education to additional fields, specifically to STEM students. Many graduate schools accept the GRE in admissions, so now law can be included in dual-degree education.

With its move, UMass Law says it is aiming to increase access to legal education. In its 2017 Justice Gap Report, the Legal Services Corporation reported that 62 percent to 72 percent of low-income Americans that seek legal help in civil cases do not receive adequate assistance. The GRE, a more accessible test, will allow more students to apply to law schools and gain a legal education.

“The very reason for our existence as a public law school in Massachusetts is because there’s an access to justice crisis going on in Massachusetts,” Mitnick said. “A big part of expanding access to justice is expanding access to a legal education.”

UMass Law was established in 2010 and was fully accredited by the American Bar Association in 2016. 360 students were enrolled to UMass Law in 2020. It is the only public law school in Massachusetts.

Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com.