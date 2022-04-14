UMass raises tuition for 2022-2023 school year

The University of Massachusetts, under financial pressure because of high inflation and other expected cost increases, is raising tuition across the board this fall for the first time in three years.

Trustees on Wednesday voted to increase in-state, undergraduate tuition by 2.5 percent for the 2022-2023 academic year, which would add $395 to the bill of a student at the flagship Amherst campus, and slightly less at the Boston, Dartmouth, and Lowell campuses, the system announced.

Out-of-state undergraduates face the same increases, except at Amherst where they face a 3 percent hike. Room and board costs are also rising by up to 3.9 percent.