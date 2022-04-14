Williams College moves to grant-only financial aid

Many students will likely still take out federal and private loans, college administrators said. But in a program the college says is the first of its kind in the US, any aid that previously came from jobs on campus or loans directly from Williams College will be converted into grants — money students will not have to pay back or work for while earning their degrees.

Williams College, a small liberal arts school in The Berkshires, will convert all the financial aid it offers into grants starting this fall, eliminating loans from the school and required work-study jobs from its aid packages, the college president announced Wednesday.

“The new program is a crucial step in our quest for what we are starting to call ‘true affordability’ — a program that encompasses the costs of both attendance and full and equal participation,” Maud Mandel, the college’s president, wrote in a letter to students. “The new program extends that commitment to opportunity, by clearing obstacles and freeing students to make the most of your education.”

The financial aid application process for students and their families will remain the same, administrators said. Students and families will still fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and College Scholarship Service Profile, more commonly known as the FAFSA and CSS Profile, and can apply for private scholarships to cover their tuition costs.

Attending Williams College next year will cost $74,660, including room, board, and fees. The college pays for all textbooks and other course materials for any students receiving financial aid, a program that began in the 1920s.

Almost 53 percent of the college’s 2,121 students receive financial aid from the school, administrators said in a statement. The college will cover an estimated $6.75 million a year in new grants, making its new financial aid budget about $77.5 million a year.

Students who want to work on campus can still do so, and college administrators expect that many of them will. Instead of getting a break on their tuition, they will get regular paychecks to use for bills, savings, or anything else they please.

Americans carry about $1.747 trillion in student debt, according to an estimate from the Education Data Initiative. About 43.4 million people carry some student debt, with an average balance of $40,904, including federal and private loans. A movement calling on President Biden to cancel existing federal student debt — or some amount of it — has gained more traction, with congresspeople like Representative Ayanna Pressley of Boston and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Cambridge calling for loan forgiveness.

Liz Creighton, Williams College’s dean of admission and student financial services, said the increase in grants is “a major new step on our path toward true affordability.”

It’s all part of ensuring that the exceptional students we admit can focus on what they’ll learn — not what they and their families earn,” Creighton said.









