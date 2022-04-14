Woman sexually assaulted in Porter Square in Cambridge

“The survivor reported she was walking down Roseland Street towards Massachusetts Avenue when she felt someone quickly approach her,” police said. “After attempting to step out of the way, the suspect reportedly reached up her skirt and aggressively felt her buttocks.”

In a statement, police said the attack occurred around 8:40 a.m. near the Porter Exchange Shopping Center located at 1815 Mass. Ave.

Cambridge police are investigating after a 47-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted Wednesday morning in Porter Square by an unknown assailant, authorities said.

The statement said the suspect fled when she turned around to confront him. She wasn’t able to provide a physical description to investigators.

“The Cambridge Police are actively investigating this incident and seeking to locate any potential evidence associated with this report,” the statement said.

Police are asking any residents or people who work or travel in the area, especially anyone in that spot around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, to call 617-349-3300, the statement said. Tipsters can also make anonymous reports by calling the department’s Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359

In addition, the public can text tips to police by texting TIP650 and the message to 847411, according to the statement.

“To send tips via email, visit http://www.cambridgepolice.org/Tips,” police said. “In the meantime, Cambridge Police will continue to provide enhanced attention to the area.”

