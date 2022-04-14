Woman who owns dog sitting business in Salisbury arraigned on animal cruelty charges

Jennifer Ford, 34, of Byfield, was arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court on three counts of cruelty to animals, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Salisbury Police began investigating Ford after receiving a report from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the statement said. Police discovered three separate alleged incidents dating back to 2021.

Aside from her business, Ford owns three dogs, two cats, six goats, four alpacas, and chickens, the statement said.

Ford was held without bail overnight pending a dangerousness hearing Thursday, the statement said.

At the hearing, a judge found her dangerous and released her on $5000 cash bail.

She was ordered to stay at least 100 feet away from business/business animals; not to work with or possess any animals other than those she presently owns, and allow law enforcement, animal control and/or MSPCA on property to enforce the court order, the statement said.

She was also ordered to stay away from and have no direct or indirect contact with witnesses, except for written communication on employment/business matters, the statement said.

