Is the DNC about to scrap the NH primary? Here’s what might happen

But on Wednesday night a select group of Democratic National Committee members voted to potentially blow up the whole system. In the wake of the move, many are wondering what it means for the types of presidential candidates who will be nominated and the issues that will get highlighted in the national discussion. Here in New England, people are also wondering what the fate will be of the iconic New Hampshire contest.

Potential presidential candidates look for excuses to visit either state years in advance. Few serious political staffers have reached the heights of American politics without working either state. Political reporters know the route between Portsmouth and Nashua almost as well as they know the way to their Washington, D.C., supermarket.

It has been a truism for the past half-century: the American presidential campaign begins in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Below is an attempt to help provide some context.

What happened exactly

The Iowa-New Hampshire duopoly that has existed since the 1972 presidential campaign has been unpopular among DNC members for years. Both states have been derided as too rural, too white, and too old to serve as initial arbiters for a presidential candidate who would serve as the standardbearer for a party whose voters tend to be urban, diverse, and younger.

Almost every presidential election a challenge emerges to Iowa and New Hampshire’s unique power. Oftentimes, it is a rogue attempt by a state like Michigan or Florida that tries and fails to upend the established order of primaries. Sometimes the changes are successful.

In 1980, Republicans added South Carolina to the list of states that are allowed to go early, before the official window opens. In 2008, Democrats added Nevada to their early states, which were Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

This year, in the first examination of the process since they added Nevada, Democrats announced that they intended to have five early states and that every state can apply and argue their case this summer to be one of them.

Notably, no current early state is guaranteed a spot. North Dakota, in theory, is on equal footing with New Hampshire to hold the first presidential primary in 2024.

Why is this happening now?

While there has been frustration and anger over the role Iowa and New Hampshire have played over the years, three things are different this time that have forced the conversation.

First, momentum has built for change to the primary calendar. Before it was usually just a conversation among political insiders and academics, and every presidential candidate would fully support the current system that they were competing in. In 2020, there were enough activists calling to dethrone Iowa and New Hampshire that presidential candidates like Elizabeth Warren wouldn’t even defend the system.

Second, the 2020 Iowa caucuses were a royal mess. Instead of giving the world the results the night of the caucus, party officials took days, citing a technology meltdown. Questions remain about who was the most to blame for this, including whether the DNC chair at the time, an Iowa critic, set up Iowa to fail. But even prominent Iowans felt they did not deserve to hold the first caucuses again.

Third, President Biden has little incentive to have the early states’ back. In the past, a sitting president has won because they finished first or second in Iowa and New Hampshire. Facing reelection, they would want to maintain the status quo. However, Biden finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire. No one has ever finished that poorly and become their party’s nominee, much less won the presidency, in modern politics. Biden doesn’t owe these states anything, while other presidents did and would quietly put the kibosh on any efforts to change things.

Why it matters

This move by the DNC this year could be the most significant effort to revamp the presidential primary process since 1968. Where previous commissions began in response to grievances from certain states, this one is more rooted in equity and in Iowa’s self-owned disaster.

Why it doesn’t matter

Logistically, national political parties don’t hold a lot of power. Unlike some nations, America doesn’t hold a national primary on a single date where everyone votes. Instead, it’s a state-by-state process, and each state decides the rules of each election, including when it is held.

New Hampshire, for example, has a state law mandating that its presidential primary must be the first. This means that if any state — or the DNC — announces a different state will hold the first primary presidential primary the New Hampshire Secretary of State is required to move the state primary to the top.

Where the national parties do have power is what happens next. The entire point of the state-by-state presidential primary system is for candidates to accumulate delegates to the national convention to vote for them to be the nominee. If a state doesn’t follow national party rules, then the national party can simply bar delegates from that state to the convention.

The alternative problem

Does this mean that New Hampshire won’t be the first primary anymore? It’s hard to predict, but most political insiders believe that New Hampshire won’t be dethroned. After all, the Granite State has never had a problem in running elections, has provided a level playing field for candidates, and is a swing state.

There is another reason also why the system may not be blown up: no one agrees on what system should come next.

To be sure, there are many ideas as to what the system should look like. One popular idea is to have rotating regional primaries. But when the DNC committees have gone through this process, every region and every state has fought with each other on which one should go first the next time. Ultimately, the status quo has had slightly more voters than any other alternative.

What about the Republicans?

For now this is entirely a conversation among Democrats. Republicans have already voted that Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada will be their first four states in the 2024 nomination.

Bottom line

In the end, New Hampshire will hold the first primary because state law demands it. The Democratic Party may punish the state’s delegates or not. What matters then is whether major candidates decide to compete in a New Hampshire primary that is not blessed by the Democratic National Committee and whether the national media will treat it as a serious event.

If Biden runs again and is unchallenged, the questions won’t need to be answered until 2028.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.