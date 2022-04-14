Politics apace with the race as Marathon day approaches

However, I hope this does not mean that the Boston Pops will forgo its annual performance of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.” Even during the height of the Cold War with the Soviet Union, it was recognized that this masterpiece commemorating the Russian defeat of Napoleon’s invasion of Moscow was a fitting demonstration of patriotism on July 4. Opposition to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is no different from opposition to Napoleon’s invasion of Russia. When we listen to the fading of the French national anthem when the Boston Pops play, let us imagine it is the fading of the Russian Federation’s national anthem and when the church bells ring, they ring for the valiant people of Ukraine.

Given the appalling invasion of Ukraine, the Boston Athletic Association’s announcement that it will not permit Russian or Belarusian runners who reside in those countries to compete in the Boston Marathon is admirable. Not only would it be unacceptable to allow runners to compete who support the invasion, but BAA volunteers should not be placed in a position to guarantee the safety of those Russians or Belarusians who oppose the invasion.

Daniel Beagan

Mansfield





Athletes shouldn’t be punished for the wars their governments wage

I am shocked that the BAA has seen fit to bring politics into the Boston Marathon. Athletes should not be punished because the government of the country where they live is waging war. I am hopeful that the BAA will reconsider and remove the stain of politics from the 2022 Boston Marathon.

Adelaide Smith

Somerville





South Korean entries were denied in 1951

Regarding whether to restrict Russians from the Boston Marathon (“Let Russians run in the Boston Marathon,” Editorial, April 9), the Globe notes, “In the future, museums and other institutions could ask every Russian runner — or violinist, or painter — to denounce the Ukraine invasion, and shun those who refuse. But that’s not a step that Americans (or Soviets) took even in the worst moments of the Cold War.” Perhaps. Yet after Korean runners swept first, second, and third place in the Marathon in 1950, Walter A. Brown, then president of the BAA, denied the three South Koreans entry into the 1951 Marathon. He told Time magazine, “While American soldiers are fighting and dying in Korea, every Korean should be fighting to protect his country instead of training for marathons. As long as the war continues there, we positively will not accept Korean entries for our race.”

Let us hope officials in 2022 have enough sense not to repeat the prejudices of 1951.

Dana L. Robert

Somerville

The writer is director of the Center for Global Christianity and Mission at the Boston University School of Theology.