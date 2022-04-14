State politics would be fine without conventions

Delegates to those confabs also pick a favored candidate upon whom to bestow their collective endorsement, a distinction of such dubious note that it sometimes serves as a counter-indicator for primary voters.

I’m talking about the upcoming endorsing conventions. To make the fall primary ballot, candidates must secure the votes of at least 15 percent of convention delegates, an effort that involves long hours of winter caucus-going and spring delegate-courting.

We’re hard upon that pointless period in the state political process where certain Massachusetts citizens expend endless amounts of time, energy, money, and gas to no good purpose, a time full of frowns and worry that should signify nothing.

It’s those captivating activities that will send Republicans to Springfield on May 21 and Democrats to Worcester on June 3 and 4, there to gather in packed convention halls at a time when a new COVID-19 variant is imitating a pinball machine in multi-ball mode.

Among the two Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls, Attorney General Maura Healey is a strong favorite both to win the Democratic nomination and to be the next governor. State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, meanwhile, is engaged in a quixotic long-shot effort to beat the liberal Healey from the left. Healey should win the convention’s endorsement easily. The only real convention question is whether Chang-Díaz can clear the 15 percent threshold. The center-left Healey would be a much better general-election candidate than the farther-left Chang-Díaz. But if Chang-Díaz gets the necessary 10,000 signatures, she deserves to be on the Sept. 6 primary ballot. Indeed, it would look bad for the party if she weren’t.

On the Republican side, with Governor Charlie Baker exiting the stage, the story is full of the sort of diverting intrigue we’ve come to expect of a party controlled by Captain Ahab ideologue Jim Lyons. When last we left Lyons, most Republican State Committee members had done the same, walking out of January’s state committee meeting to protest his high-handed manner. That deprived the Lyons’s rump of the quorum needed to enact a legitimate budget, though the not-so-plump rump passed one anyway.

Given those dubious circumstances, party treasurer Pat Crowley has properly refused to dispense money. Lyons has responded by suing Crowley for that refusal — and by trampling further on party rules by having his loyalist deputy treasurer cut checks. The state committee showdown was set to continue this week — until Lyons canceled the monthly meeting.

With fund-raising lagging, the party doesn’t have enough staff to help in any real way with signature collecting. Thus several GOP hopefuls are in an uphill struggle to gather enough names to make the primary ballot. To finance the GOP’s one-day convention, Lyons has hiked the fee for attending to $150 per delegate, up from $75 to $85 in recent years. But with few delegates interested in paying up front, he’s had to resort to pay-early-and-save (!) discounts.

That comically sad situation has left dispirited GOP insiders wondering how many Republicans will even make the trek to a convention that features former state representative Geoff Diehl against first-time candidate Chris Doughty, a Wrentham businessman running on his management abilities and mild manner.

State Representative Shawn Dooley of Norfolk, a Doughty supporter, says fellow Republicans often tell him they like Doughty but have already committed to Diehl, who secured Donald Trump’s endorsement after flip-flopping to embrace Trump’s stolen-election lie.

“And I say, ‘but . . .’, and they say, ‘he can’t win,’ “ Dooley recounts. “All I have to do is say ‘but’ and they fill it in.”

Although the party chairman is supposed to be neutral in contested races, Lyons has made little secret of his support for Diehl. One telling matter will be this: Will Lyons evenly apportion the 300 super-delegates he controls, as past party chairs have in contested races — or will he send them all Diehl’s way?

Some argue these conventions have value as party-building events. Actually, they are mostly opportunities for various political activists, groups, and interests to maximize their influence — and try to extract commitments that delegate-hungry candidates might not otherwise make. Those same disproportionately represented groups or activists — progressives and unions on the Democratic side, social and religious conservatives for Republicans — often succeed in getting party platforms to include their favored stands.

Interest groups, activists, and vendors might mourn, but the election process would be just fine if these conventions weren’t held at all. But if convene they must, delegates should confine themselves to endorsing a favored candidate, not determining who can be on the fall ballot. Primary voters don’t need their help in finding favorites or narrowing the field.

Conventions, adjourn thyselves!

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.