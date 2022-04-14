US must lend a hand in prosecuting Russian war crimes

Kateryna Cherepakha, president of the human rights organization La Strada Ukraine , said the group’s emergency hotlines had received calls accusing Russian soldiers of nine cases of rape, involving 12 women and girls.

This week Ukrainian officials were investigating allegations of a possible chemical attack by Russian forces in the beleaguered port city of Mariupol. Also this week, allegations of rape as a Russian weapon of war have surfaced in multiple locations.

Every day the list of new horrors in Ukraine grows — the intentional murder of civilians, the targeting of hospitals, indiscriminate bombing. They are, by anyone’s definition, war crimes.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” she told the United Nations Security Council on Monday via video.

With predictions among allies and the US military that the war could last for months, if not years, the question becomes, how should the world respond to these crimes? Beyond the economic price Russia will be forced to pay well into the future for starting this war of choice and for violating every norm of the international rule of law, how will its violations be punished?

The United States can and must help, and the first step would be for Congress to change or repeal the laws that limit how much assistance American law enforcement can lend to war-crimes prosecutions conducted by the International Criminal Court, which is the most likely venue for prosecution of Russian war criminals.

Those laws, passed in 1999 and 2002, reflected fears at the time that the treaty establishing the court (which neither the United States nor Russia signed) could result in prosecutions of US soldiers. Now, according to The New York Times, the Biden administration is “vigorously debating” the extent to which it could aid an investigation into Russian war crimes while still complying with those laws.

But the better course would be for Congress to simply take the handcuffs off US law enforcement to meet a moment of global outrage.

“The world sees what is happening in Ukraine. The Justice Department sees what is happening in Ukraine,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference in the wake of evidence of civilian atrocities in the town of Bucha earlier this month.

“Today, we are assisting international efforts to identify and hold accountable those responsible for atrocities in Ukraine, and we will continue to do so,” Garland added, noting that senior prosecutors in his agency were working with their European counterparts “to work out a plan for gathering evidence with respect to Ukraine.”

Well so far, so good. But unless Congress acts, Garland’s plan will have to be something of an end run around the 2002 American Servicemembers’ Protection Act, which prohibits the sharing of intelligence or lending of personnel to the ICC.

So here’s where Congress needs to turn good intentions and high-flying rhetoric about helping Ukraine into real solutions — something beyond those resolutions members of Congress are so fond of.

Last month just such a resolution filed by Senator Lindsey Graham passed the Senate unanimously, causing the South Carolina Republican to note, “America should do all we can to aid this investigation by providing information and intelligence to the court in a timely manner.”

Not to be outdone, Senator Dick Durbin last week announced he was filing the War Crimes Accountability Act to ensure the United States has the tools it needs to prosecute or to aid in prosecuting Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

“Civilization cannot tolerate, and cannot survive, the war crimes we have witnessed in Ukraine going unpunished,” the Illinois Democrat said on the floor of the Senate. “It is within the power and responsibility of this body to deny safe haven in America — or anywhere — to perpetrators of these heinous crimes.”

In a rare show of bipartisanship, the two have vowed to work together on legislation to clear away whatever legal hurdles might exist to the prosecution of those responsible for the rising toll of atrocities in Ukraine. It would also send the world a message that there are some causes on which Americans and their elected officials can still agree.

Upholding the rule of law and calling out crimes against humanity are just such causes.

