Vermont newspaper owner is given a rather close reading

In Kevin Cullen’s column “Flatlander makes waves” (Metro, April 8), Paul Belogour comes across as almost heroic, a man criticized by a bunch of provincial borderline xenophobes just for being a capitalist and an outsider who is an immigrant.

Locals have reason to wonder about newcomer and his properties

Maybe Cullen should have mentioned the lawsuits against one of Belogour’s companies. Regardless of whether these suits had merit, it’s not xenophobic for Vermonters to be concerned when a very rich currency trader whose company has been sued suddenly shows up in a rural area and starts buying properties left and right — especially when those properties include the only daily newspapers in southern Vermont.

Maybe Cullen should have mentioned that Belogour reportedly didn’t even know how many Vermont properties he had bought. That makes locals wonder how committed he is to those properties and what happens if he suddenly loses interest in Vermont.

Belogour’s defense that his “War is the answer” column was intended, as Cullen writes, “to provoke a discussion of what he called the economics of war” really doesn’t explain why he never once mentioned the human costs of war. Humans have no economic value?

Lee Russ

Bennington, Vt.





Controversial column on economics of war shouldn’t be a shocker

Reading Kevin Cullen’s column raised a couple of flags for me. First of all, southern Vermonters are upset that a businessman has bought their local newspapers. Media outlets have been bought up by American oligarchs for decades, in order that they get to determine just what news we get to see, read, and hear.

The second flag that was raised was about having issues with owner Paul Belogour’s column, “War is the answer,” in those newspapers. This subject is not new to Congress, which has had our country on a permanent war economy since World War II. Thus our endless wars. I guess when reality lands at your doorstep, you really sit up and take notice.

Dan Higgins

Quincy








