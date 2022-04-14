Have you purchased an electric vehicle in Massachusetts? Share your experience.

Globe reporting found big flaws in federal and state rebate programs and a lack of public chargers in the state. Picking out an electric vehicle can also be a complicated decision .

Our state has a long way to go to meet its electric vehicle goals. As the Globe recently reported , state officials say Massachusetts needs at least 300,000 EVs on its roads by 2030. But as of last month, the Commonwealth is less than a quarter of the way there.

If you’re a Massachusetts resident who has bought an electric car, the Globe wants to hear from you. Where did you buy your car? Where do you charge it? Did you receive a rebate?

We’d also love to hear from Massachusetts residents who are curious about purchasing an EV but haven’t yet made the leap. What’s holding you back? What questions do you have?

Tell us in the survey below, and be sure to include your full name so that we can include your responses in potential future Globe stories. And if you’re open to being interviewed, please share your contact information.





<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/have-you-purchased-electric-vehicle-in-massachusetts-share-your-experience">View Survey</a>





Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.