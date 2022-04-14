Ben Whitman, Jordan Barthel send Scituate baseball sailing over Hingham

Barthel, a junior righthander, also earned his second win of the season as he managed to pitch around five walks in four innings. He struck out eight and allowed just one hit as the Sailors improved to 4-0 (3-0 Patriot).

The Scituate leadoff and cleanup hitters combined to reach base six times and knock in five runs as they led the Sailors to a 6-1 Patriot League win over Hingham on a chilly, foggy Thursday afternoon.

“Jordan didn’t even have his best stuff today, and he’d be the first to tell you that,” Scituate coach Craig Parkins said. “He was missing with the fastball early, but he worked backwards, starting with his breaking ball.”

Barthel was relieved by senior Dylan McDonald, who pitched three innings of one-hit ball, allowing one unearned run while striking out three.

“They got the job done,” Parkins said. “We knew pitching was going to be a strength of ours this year.”

Whitman, a Nichols-bound senior shortstop, and Barthel set the tone right off the bat in the bottom of the first. Whitman walked, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before Barthel ripped a two-out RBI double to right-center.

Whitman — who finished 2 for 3 with two runs, three RBIs, a walk and two stolen bases — doubled in a run in the second before singling home two more in the fourth.

“Ben could be a No. 3 hitter in a different lineup,” Parkins said.

Barthel finished things off by blasting an RBI double to deep center in the sixth. He finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a walk.

Bishop Feehan 9, Dighton-Rehoboth 2 — Sean Stephenson ripped a three-run homer and a double leading the Shamrocks (4-1) to the nonleague win.

Burlington 1, Watertown 0 — Senior Aiden Noke tossed a three-hitter, striking out seven, and his single in the fifth inning scored the game’s lone run to lift the Red Devils (3-1) in the Middlesex League win.

Hanover 10, Duxbury 0 — Gabe Knudsen gave up just one hit and struck out five in the Patriot League win for the Hawks (1-1). Johnny McDonald logged a hit and three RBIs, and Wes Bryan and Carter Zielinski each tallied two hits and an RBI.

King Philip 10, Norton 3 — Travis Crawford paced the Warriors (5-0) to a nonleague win with three hits, three RBIs and three runs. Matt Kelley also contributed three hits, three RBIs and one run.

Lexington 3, Woburn 0 — Francis Liu pitched a complete game to pace the Minutemen (3-2) to the Middlesex win against the Tanners.

Mystic Valley 12, Lynn Tech 2 — Dylan Santoro (3 for 3, 2 RBIs) led the Eagles (4-1) to the Commonwealth win.

Quincy 7, Marshfield 5 — Zach Donaghue threw a complete game with three strikeouts and Drew Doretti had 3 RBIs leading the Presidents (1-3) to the Patriot win.

Taunton 4, New Bedford 1 — Dawson Bryce hit his first varsity home run to lead the Tigers (5-0) to a win against the Whalers. Peter Moor pitched a complete game, giving up just four hits and one run in seven innings.

Whitman-Hanson 11, North Quincy 1 — Ethan Smith smacked a pair of homers and knocked in four runs for the Panthers (1-2) in the Patriot League victory.

