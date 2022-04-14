Brady asks Musk for a favor if he buys Twitter

Brady was referring to the infamous photo taken of him more than two decades ago at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo,” the former New England Patriots-turned Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tweeted Thursday.

If Elon Musk is successful in his bid to purchase Twitter for more than $43 billion, Tom Brady has a big ask of the Tesla CEO.

Long before he was known for his his strict diet — also known as the TB12 diet — and intense training regimen, Brady was a college athlete fresh out of the University of Michigan attempting to earn a spot on a professional team.

The picture of the now legendary football player at the 2000 combine — where he had a less than impressive performance — shows him shirtless and relatively scrawny.

And it often makes the rounds online to poke fun at Brady, who is now widely viewed as one of the best of all time.

After Brady jokingly asked Musk to scrub the photo from the platform if he does take over Twitter, one person replied to him by attaching the image and writing: “Epic.”

His response?

“Ban him,” Brady quipped.





