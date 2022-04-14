KETTERING, Ohio — Bryson DeChambeau says he had surgery on his left wrist Thursday for a fracture hamate that has been bothering him for the last two months and likely will keep him out of the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau said on Instagram the surgery at The Kettering Medical Center was for the fractured hook of the hamate.

The 2020 US Open champion says he slipped on a marble floor in Saudi Arabia while playing table tennis and landed on his hip and hand. He withdrew after the first round of the Saudi International and did not return for seven weeks until the Match Play last month. He played three rounds at the Match Play, missed the cut at the Texas Open, and said at the Masters he was at 80 percent. He shot 80 the second round at Augusta National and missed the cut.