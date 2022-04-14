EMass boys’ lacrosse players of the week

Luke Davis and Jayden Consigli, Franklin — The juniors were both stellar for the No. 6 Panthers in a 24-8 win over North Attleborough, combining for 13 goals and 4 assists. Franklin has scored at least 22 goals in its three wins to start the season, and this duo is a huge part of that.

PJ Cronin, Acton-Boxborough — The senior attack has been instrumental in a 2-0 start for No. 3 A-B’s 2-0, scoring 11 goals and distributing 5 assists in wins over Westford and Wayland.

Colby LeBlanc, Natick — In a 14-9 win over Walpole, the senior was responsible for all 14 points by the No. 10 Redhawks, scoring five goals and dishing out nine assists.

James Sullivan, Scituate — After the Sailors dropped their opening game of the season, the sophomore began to light up the scoreboard, scoring nine goals and tallying two assists in two wins over Hanover and Plymouth North.

Andrew Toland, BC HIgh — In a 2-1 week for the No. 2 Eagles, the junior faced a barrage of shots from two top-5 programs. Toland made 18 saves against Lincoln-Sudbury in a 13-8 win and stopped 20 shots in the team’s 11-8 loss to St. John’s Prep.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.