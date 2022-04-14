In his Harbour Town debut, Cameron Young shoots 63 at RBC Heritage

Young was two shots in front of Chile's Joaquin Niemann and three ahead of seven others, including reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, Ireland's Shane Lowry — who tied for third at the Masters last week — and Canada's Corey Conners — who was sixth at Augusta National.

The 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie had eight birdies in a bogey-free round, his first in the 60s in 11 rounds going back to a closing 65 at the Honda Classic more than six weeks ago.

Cameron Young showed it doesn’t always take years of practice to go low at Harbour Town Golf Links, shooting an 8-under-par 63 Thursday to take the first-round lead in his RBC Heritage debut at Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Mito Pereira, also of Chile, past RBC Heritage winner Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland, Adam Svensson of Canada, and Sepp Straka of Austria also shot 66. There were 10 players at 67, including 48-year-old defending champion Stewart Cink.

Young had only heard of Harbour Town's treacherous gauntlet of tight, tree-lined fairways and small greens that demand accuracy. Yet, the former Wake Forest player from New York quickly took to the layout with five birdies on the front nine.

Young closed his first Harbour tour with a birdie on the iconic 18th hole — the one with the red-and-white striped lighthouse as backdrop — with an 8-foot putt to finish a shot off his lowest career round in his young PGA Tour career.

“You have to really pick your spots where you think you can be a little aggressive and places where you just can't” Young said.

A bit of advice: Stay aggressive, particularly with a loaded RBC Heritage field in pursuit. The tournament features five of the world’s top 10 players, including Masters’ third-place finisher Cameron Smith and Collin Morikawa, who was fifth at Augusta National.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is not playing.

Morikawa, second in the world, opened with a 70. Smith, whose triple bogey on the 12th hole at Augusta ended his Masters' chase, shot a 73.

Webb Simpson, the 2020 winner, was 3 over late in his round when he reeled off five straight birdies (Nos. 14-18) on the difficult back nine for a 69.

LPGA — Hannah Green shot a 6-under 66 Wednesday to take the lead after the first round of the LPGA Lotte Championship at Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

Green had eight birdies, including five on the front nine, at breezy Hoakalei Country Club, a first-time venue in the 10th edition of the tournament. The Australian hit 11 of 14 fairways, 14 of 18 greens in regulation and needed just 26 putts.

She won both her tour titles in 2019, taking the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the Cambia Portland Classic.

Hyo Joo Kim, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Aditi Ashok, Alison Lee, and Gemma Dryburgh were a stroke back.

Defending champion Lydia Ko opened with a bogey-free 69.

Brooke Henderson, the only player to have won the tournament twice, had a 74. She had back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes, then dropped two more strokes with a double bogey on the 180-yard, par-3 ninth.

Jennifer Kupcho, coming off a major victory two weeks ago at Rancho Mirage in the California desert, also posted a 74 and is tied for 77th.

Danielle Kang, who owns four top-10 finishes this year, including a win at the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January and is third in the Rolex Player of the Year point standings, withdrew from the field following her round of 76 because of an injury.

Inbee Park, who finished tied for second at last year’s Lotte Championship, opened with a round of 80, her highest single-round score since the second round of the 2019 Mediheal Championship, when she also shot an 8-over 80.