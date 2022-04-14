Midfielder John Mullen and Norwell boys’ lacrosse dominates Dover-Sherborn

Mullen won six of seven faceoffs in the first half and opened the scoring with a goal just over two minutes into the matchup. With 2:34 remaining in the third quarter, no one picked up the junior on a clear, so Mullen (2 goals, 1 assist) ripped a shot to the top-right corner of the goal for his second score of the day.

In Thursday’s Division 3 State final rematch against Dover-Sherborn, the Clippers controlled the middle of the field on their way to the 13-5 win thanks to forceful draws and clinical clears by the hosts.

Junior midfielder John Mullen is a force between the boxes for the 10th-ranked Norwell boys’ lacrosse team.

The Syracuse commit went on to win 17 of 22 faceoffs, including seven wins in the fourth quarter that helped put the game out of reach. Mullen can’t take all the credit and shouted out junior midfielder Austin Shea for his effort on the wing and defensively.

On the midfield lines, Mullen said the Clippers’ defense is starting to gel.

“All of our defensive mids played really well,” Mullen said. “It’s starting to come together. And we still obviously have work to do. There’s always work to do, but we’re bonding together pretty well.

Norwell (5-0) has now held its opponents to seven goals or less in all five of its early season games. Thursday’s nonleague matchup was extremely physical, with cracking checks and big hits on both sides, but the Clippers’ defense had the edge. Norwell coach Josh Stolp gave credit to all of his defensemen, specifically offering up praise for Will Morse, Jack Coyle, and Ronan Schipani.

“They’ve been great all year,” Stolp said. “They play good body position, but they get out on people’s hands. They don’t really give them any easy passes.”

Offensively, the Raiders poured it on in the second half. Senior Griffin Vetrano finished with four goals and one assist, and Mullen, Maxwell Maiellano, and Ryan Shea each scored twice.

This matchup came nine months after a 10-4 state final win by Dover-Sherborn (2-3). Norwell returns most of its nucleus from the 2021 team that defeated the Raiders in the regular season before faltering with the Division 3 title on the line. The personnel is similar, but Mullen said this is a new and improved version of the Clippers.

“Our defense got so much better,” Mullen said. “We worked on that a lot. Our offense needs to pick it up a little bit but, overall, we’re just bonding really well as a team, and we just need to keep doing it.”

Newburyport 9, Hamilton-Wenham 3 — Senior Ryan McHugh racked up six goals and junior Zach McHugh had a goal and two assist to carry the Clippers (3-1) to the Cape Ann League win.

St. John’s Prep 17, Catholic Memorial 4 — Senior Jimmy Ayers netted three goals and two assists, freshman Luke Kelly collected three goals, and Tommy Sarni set up three tallies for the top-ranked Eagles (5-0) in the Catholic Conference win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Marblehead 17, Salem 3 — Lucy Wales (5 goals, 3 sssists) led the Magicians (2-3) to the Northeastern win.

Newburyport 20, Hamilton-Wenham 10 — Anna Affolter and Olivia McDonald each scored four goals and Izzy Rosa chipped in with three, leading the No. 12 Clippers (4-0) to the Cape Ann win.

Quincy 17, North Quincy 4 — Maddie Bailey racked up eight goals as the Presidents (4-2) picked up the Patriot League win.

Softball

Arlington 14, Winchester 8 — Monica Obedzinski went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs leading the Spy Ponders (4-0) to the Middlesex League victory.

Bishop Stang 9, Archbishop Williams 8 — Mikayla Brightman (4 hits, RBI), Grace Motto (3 hits, 2 RBIs) and Katie Manzone (3 hits, RBI) powered the Spartans (1-5) past the Bishops (2-2) for the Catholic Central win.

Cardinal Spellman 17, Matignon 8 — Ava Loud knocked in two runs on three hits to help power the Cardinals (3-2) to a Catholic Central League win. She also earned the win in the circle, striking out nine and giving up two earned runs.

Case 13, Durfee 2 — Lexi Yost collected three hits and Abby Sirois (2 hits) belted a homer for the Cardinals (2-1) in nonleague action. Hailey Berube and Emera Marcello combined to allow seven hits over five innings for Case in the win.

Chelmsford 5, North Andover 4 — Freshman Zoey Moscato’s go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning secured the Merrimack Valley win for the Lions (3-0) over the Scarlet Knights (2-3).

Fairhaven 3, Dartmouth 2 — Rocha Medeiros struck out 10 in leading the Blue Devils (1-2) to the nonleague win.

Hanover 9, Duxbury 0 — Sophomore Abby Smith fired a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and cracked a double to power the Hawks (3-1) in the Patriot League win.

Haverhill 4, Lowell 0 — Livvy DeCicco recorded 12 strikeouts, allowed three hits and was 2 for 3 with a double to lead the Hillies (2-2) to a Merrimack Valley win over the Red Raiders (1-2).

Latin Academy 9, Fenway 0 — Freshman Fiona Deabler and 8th grader Caitlin Sweeney blasted homers to power the Dragons (3-0) past the Panthers (0-2) for the Boston City win.

Marshfield 7, Quincy 6 — The Rams (2-2) plated four runs with two outs in the seventh to pull out the Patriot League win, with Jess Morrison, Madison and Micaela Powers supplying key hits.

Shawsheen 2, Lowell Catholic 0 — Sandra Watne led the Lady Rams (4-1) to the Commonwealth win, allowing only three hits and recording one RBI to beat the Crusaders (3-2). Reagan Bowden and Mia Bisso each went 2 for 3.

Whitman-Hanson 15, North Quincy 1 — Taryn Leonard (4 for 5, 2 homers, 4 RBIs) and Katelyn Hagerty (3 for 5, 3 RBIs) led the Panthers (1-4) to the Patriot League win.

Wilmington 13, Stoneham 1 — Lily Mackenzie (4 for 4, triple) and Bella Kieran (3 for 3, double, triple, 5 RBIs) led the Wildcats (2-2) to the Middlesex League victory.

Woburn 11, Lexington 10 — Freshman Grace Forsythe had a triple in the bottom of the ninth to set up the winning run for the Tanners (2-1) in the Middlesex League win.

Boys’ tennis

Marblehead 5, Danvers 0 — Mika Garber rolled, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles and Jack Donovan/Dwight Foster won at first doubles 6-0, 6-0 leading the Magicians (3-1) to the Northeastern victory.

Waltham 4, Malden Catholic 1 — At second doubles, Jason Lang and Chris Desnilian won, 2-6, 7-6, 10-7, in a hard-fought battle helping the Hawks (1-3) pick up their first win of the season in the nonleague matchup.

Girls’ tennis

Marblehead 3, Danvers 2 — Ella Kramer and Leah Schauer (6-0, 6-1) prevailed at first doubles, and Aoife Breshnahan and Andrea Potvin (6-1, 6-0) won at second doubles in the Northeastern Conference win for the Magicians (2-1).

Winchester 5, Woburn 0 — Avery Machemer cruised, 6-0, 6-0, at third singles as Winchester (6-0) stayed unbeaten in the Middlesex win.

Boys’ volleyball

Central Catholic 3, Methuen 2 — Ryan McShan amassed 25 kills, 20 service points, 5 aces and 5 blocks as the Raiders (1-5) earned their first win of the season. Michael Nguyen dished out 35 assists.

O’Bryant 3, Malden 2 — The Tigers (3-1) rallied from a 9-4 deficit to win the fifth set 15-12 and secure a nonleague victory. Jonathan Narsjo logged a career-high 22 kills and Son Nguyen posted a career-high 36 assists.

Wayland 3, Winchester 2 — Joe Barenboym racked up 13 kills, 17 digs, 3 blocks and 3 aces as the No. 7 Warriors (3-4) toppled second-ranked Winchester at home. Jake Moser tallied 30 assists and 10 kills, Grayson Getz logged 8 kills and 4 blocks, and Joe Kelly had 7 kills and 4 blocks.

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, and Adam Doucette contributed to this report.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.