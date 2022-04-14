MLB average salary up 5.9 percent from Opening Day last season

The average of $4,414,184 was up 5.9 percent from the $4,167,164 at the start of last season and just below the record of $4,451,508 set in 2017, before the salary slide that angered players during the labor contract that expired last December.

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer set a season record at $43.3 million, topping the mark established last year by Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer at $38 million. Scherzer earns more than all the current players on the Orioles combined.

The average salary in the major leagues rebounded to $4.4 million on Opening Day, boosted by a frenzy of free agent signings before and after the 99-day lockout, according to a study of contracts by the Associated Press.

Major League Baseball projects Opening Day payrolls at about $4.5 billion, up almost 10 percent from the previous high of approximately $4.1 billion.

This year’s average would have been higher had active rosters not been expanded from 26 to 28 through May 1 following the shortened spring training. Factoring out the added players who are at the $700,000 minimum or close to it, the average would have been a record $4.62 million.

In addition, this year’s final average will be boosted by the new labor contract’s $50 million bonus pool for lower-salaried players not yet eligible for arbitration. Adding that figure and dropping the added 60 players, the average would be $4.68 million.

The average salary declines over the course of a season as higher-paid veterans are released and replaced by lower-salaried players.

The Dodgers top the major leagues at nearly $285 million, up from $241 million at the start of last season. The Mets are second at $266 million in their second season under owner Steve Cohen, up from $186 million last year and $154 million in 2019, the last full season under the Wilpon and Katz families.

The Yankees are third at just under $237 million, followed by the Phillies ($224 million) and Padres and Red Sox ($212 million each).

Ramirez contract

All-Star third baseman José Ramirez is guaranteed $141 million under his seven-year contract with the Guardians.

Ramirez agreed in March 2017 to a $26 million, five-year contract, a deal that included an $11 million team option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout and a $13 million option for 2023.

The superseding contract, officially announced Thursday, calls for salaries of $22 million this season, $14 million in 2023, $17 million in 2024, $19 million in 2025, $21 million in 2026, $23 million in 2027, and $25 million in 2028.

Ramirez turns 30 in September and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.

A three-time All-Star, Ramirez finished third in AL MVP voting in 2017 and ‘18, second in 2020, and sixth last season.

Pirates, Reynolds agree

No salary arbitration hearing for Bryan Reynolds this year, and that is fine with him.

The All-Star center fielder agreed to a two-year deal with the Pirates worth $13.5 million. The contract, announced Thursday, will pay Reynolds $6.75 million per season.

Reynolds and the Pirates were scheduled to go to arbitration after failing to come to an agreement on a one-year deal for 2022. Reynolds asked for $4.9 million, with Pittsburgh countering with $4.25 million.

“I always hoped this would be the outcome and it was the outcome, so I’d say this was a win-win,” Reynolds said. “I don’t think anybody ever wants to go to a hearing. I love Pittsburgh. I love my teammates and everything like that. To knock it out quickly like we did and to land where we’re at, I think it worked out really well.”

Rays struggling

Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning, and the Athletics beat the Rays, 6-3, to take three of four from host Tampa Bay. Irvin (1-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 6⅓ innings as the rebuilding A’s under new manager Mark Kotsay improved to 4-3. Two of the runs off Irvin were in his final inning. Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays … Jared Kelenic hit a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole in the second inning, and the Mariners stopped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the White Sox on a windy afternoon in Chicago when popups became adventures. The White Sox scored in the fifth after Adam Engel’s two-out popup was blown from the middle of the infield into foul territory behind third base and dropped. Engel then reached second when his popup to the first base side came back and kicked off the mitt of catcher Cal Raleigh in front of the plate for an error. Jake Burger followed with a popup over the mound that drifted to the left side and fell for an RBI single, bouncing off the arms of shortstop J.P. Crawford, who tried for a basket catch with his back to the plate on the infield dirt.