Observations from the Red Sox’ 3-3 start

The Red Sox finished their season-opening road trip 3-3. They began slowly against the Yankees with a series loss but seem to have turned the corner, starting with the second game of the set against the Tigers, mainly because they began hitting.

▪ Story getting his feet under him. Trevor Story told manager Alex Cora that he was good to go before Wednesday’s 9-7 win in Detroit. Story had been dealing with a stomach bug that kept him out for the final game against the Yankees and the first two games against the Tigers.

Story went 2 for 5 with a double on Wednesday. The second baseman couldn’t help but smile when asked what his emotions were like knowing he would play his first game at Fenway on Friday as a member of the Sox.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “That’s what me and my wife [Mallie] have been talking about, really all my family. We can’t wait to get there and play in front of Red Sox Nation and see Fenway in person.”

Story will get his first taste of what it feels like to play in a passionate market. And Fenway might be the perfect park for Story, particularly the 310-foot mark in left field.

Story is a pull hitter and has the most success when employing that method. He’s a career .408 hitter on balls to the pull side, including 88 homers. Indeed, stats at Coors Field, Story’s home field for the first six years of his career, can be inflated, but that can also be the case at Fenway for a righthanded hitter. Now, some of Story’s mishit balls will be doubles off the Green Monster.

Story, who missed a lot of the spring after signing late, and then the birth of his first child, said he is close to feeling like himself. The Sox will take care of him in the beginning, finding him occasional offdays as he continues to find his stride. When he does, though, you can expect him to round out this lineup and possibly become the force he was for the Rockies.

▪ Taylor is needed. Josh Taylor would have been a good option for the Red Sox in the seventh or eighth inning Wednesday when the Tigers scored five runs, shrinking their deficit to two. Taylor was solid last season with runners in scoring position, striking out 11.1 per nine innings. Taylor also has been impressive in high-leverage situations in his career, holding opponents to a .122 average.

Taylor threw a live batting practice session in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday. He will throw another this weekend before the Sox make a decision on the next step in his recovery from a back injury.

Nick Pivetta will start Friday afternoon’s home opener against the Twins. He can be dominant, then one or two mistakes can cost him.

That was the case in his first outing against the Yankees, when he cruised through three innings only to get ambushed by two-run homers by Anthony Rizzo in the fourth and Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth. Granted, the Sox might have stuck with Pivetta for too long in that one because of their questionable bullpen.

It won’t get any easier against the Twins’ offense. Pivetta made one start against Minnesota last year, lasting just four innings. He was pounded for four runs, including two homers.

The Red Sox will wear their home white uniforms on Friday. Players on all major league teams will wear No. 42 to commemorate Jackie Robinson Day … Fans attending the home opener are encouraged to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. for pregame ceremonies … Prior to the game, both teams will be introduced, while the American flag will be draped over the Green Monster by members of Hanscom Air Force Base and the Vermont National Guard … The national anthem will be performed by the Premiere Choir of Boston Children’s Chorus. There will be a flyover by an MH-60T, a medium-range search and rescue helicopter from the Coast Guard air station on Cape Cod … Springfield native Michelle Brooks Thompson will perform “God Bless America” in the middle of the seventh inning … The Red Sox will wear their City Connect uniforms on Saturday and Sunday.

