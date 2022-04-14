Packers sign WR Sammy Watkins to fill void in receiving corps

Receiver A.J. Green is coming back to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal. The seven-time Pro Bowler played in 16 games last season, catching 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns. The 33-year-old is expected to be the team’s No. 2 option next to three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins . Green joined the Cardinals last season after playing his first 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. His first season was a mixed bag. He was a big piece of the offense during the team’s 10-2 start but wasn’t as productive down the stretch when Arizona lost four of five games . . . The Detroit Lions signed safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year contract. The Lions are hoping Elliott’s injuries are behind him. He missed 10 games last season with a torn biceps/pectoral injury, his entire rookie year in 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens with a fractured forearm, and was placed on injured reserve in 2019 with a knee injury. Elliott started in all 16 games during the 2020 season and all six he played in last year. He has 106 career tackles, including 3½ sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Baltimore drafted the former Texas standout in the sixth round four years ago.

Sammy Watkins is heading to Green Bay as the Packers attempt to rebuild their receiving corps after trading All-Pro Davante Adams . General manager Brian Gutekunst Thursday announced the signing of Watkins. The Packers needed to upgrade at receiver after trading Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first-round pick and a second-round selection in the draft at the end of the month. Watkins, who turns 29 in two months, was drafted by Buffalo in 2014 with the No. 4 overall pick after a stellar career at Clemson. He has 348 catches for 5,059 yards and 34 touchdowns, but much of that production came early in his career before he was hampered by injuries. Watkins caught 65 passes for 982 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, and he followed that up with 60 receptions for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns in 2015. But he has exceeded 600 yards receiving just once in the six seasons since. He hasn’t caught more than three touchdown passes in a season since 2017, when he scored eight times with the Los Angeles Rams. Packers coach Matt LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator during that 2017 season. Watkins caught 27 passes for 394 yards and only one touchdown last season with the Baltimore Ravens, his fourth NFL team. He previously played for Buffalo (2014-16), the Rams (2017) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20).

Tennis

Alexander Zverev reaches Monte Carlo quarterfinals

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 7-5 at the Monte Carlo Masters to reach the quarterfinals of the clay-court season opener in Monaco. Carreno Busta broke Zverev to open the second set and built a 3-1 lead before the German rallied, setting up a quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner. Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced by beating Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6 (1). The fifth-ranked Greek will meet Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the quarterfinals. Sinner beat eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 to advance, winning six straight games in the second set and dominating the decider before wrapping it up with his seventh break. Indian Wells winner Taylor Fritz reached the quarterfinals by defeating doubles partner Sebastian Korda 7-6 (4), 7-5 and will meet Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who stunned top-ranked Novak Djokovic on Tuesday. The Spaniard beat David Goffin 6-4, 6-1 to advance.

Soccer

Vancouver added as potential 2026 World Cup venue

B.C. Place in British Columbia, Vancouver, has been added as a proposed site in Canada to host matches at the 2026 World Cup along with Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto. FIFA, which has targeted mid-May for announcing site selections, made the announcement nine months after Montreal dropped out when the Quebec provincial government withdrew its support. Vancouver made an initial bid in 2017, then said in March 2018 it had been rejected because it refused to comply with FIFA’s requirements that include tax waivers and putting agreements under Swiss law. Eighteen US stadiums in 17 areas are bidding for the event, with the Los Angeles area submitting both SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, site of the 1994 World Cup final. Three cities in Mexico are bidding . . . Magalí Aravena, the estranged wife of Argentine soccer player Eduardo Salvio, 31, filed a police complaint in Buenos Aires, Argentina, accusing him of hitting her with a car he was driving, causing minor injuries. Salvio’s attorney, Mariano Cúneo Libarona, told the TyC Sports channel that the player would appear before authorities “to clear everything up and demonstrate that he is innocent.” Salvio, who spent years as a forward and midfielder with Benfica in Portugal, Atlético Madrid in Spain, and the Argentina national team, currently plays for Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires . . . The Spanish soccer federation said it was targeted by hackers who stole emails, text messages and audio conversations involving its top officials. The federation said it believes the information, including confidential documents and conversations involving president Luis Rubiales, was offered anonymously to media outlets in Spain . . . Freddy Rincón, a former captain of the Colombian national soccer team who played in three World Cups, died after being injured Monday when his vehicle collided with a bus in Cali, Colombia. He was 55.

Miscellany

Ex-Olympic equestrian not guilty in shooting

A jury in New Jersey found Michael Barisone, a former Olympian equestrian competitor, not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of a woman at his training center nearly three years ago. Barisone had faced attempted murder and other charges for the August 2019 shooting of Lauren Kanarek. Kanarek and her fiancé, Michael Goodwin, had been living and training horses at Barisone’s farm in Long Valley in western New Jersey. The verdict in state Superior Court came after about 18 hours of deliberations following a two-week trial. Barisone also was acquitted on weapons counts . . . The UConn men’s basketball program, which lost six players with remaining eligibility this offseason, added 6-foot-5-inch guard Tristen Newton, a transfer from East Carolina. Newton, who averaged 17.7 points, five assists, and 4.8 rebounds for the Pirates last season, will have two remaining years of eligibility thanks to the extra year granted to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. His arrival comes the same week guard Corey Floyd Jr., who sat out last season as a redshirt freshman, announced he would be entering the transfer portal. Floyd joins freshman guard Rahsool Diggins, junior guard Jalen Gaffney, and junior forward Akok Akok as former Huskies in the portal. Guards R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin, who could have returned for another season under the COVID-19 rules, decided to pursue professional careers . . . The Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team, bolstered by a little pep talk Wednesday night from Baker Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback who implored the Sooners to “feel dangerous,” posted the top score of 198.112 during the first session of the NCAA semifinals in Fort Worth, Texas, sending the four-time national champions into the finals for the ninth straight time. Utah also advanced with an overall score of 197.712, ahead of Minnesota (197.112) and Alabama (197.100).

