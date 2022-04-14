Remembering the ‘72 Stanley Cup champions

Imagine if they had camera phones and social media in those days.

“Look at all these phones,” Hodge exclaimed, looking down at the table in front of him.

So much was different in those days when reporters wanted to talk to Ken Hodge, Boston Bruins right wing. For one, they used to get him at his locker stall. He was rarely, if ever, asked to sit in front of a room full of reporters, and clamber up a few stairs to a press conference platform.

“I can’t tell you about the fun we had,” Hodge said, eyes bright. “The team we had, the guys we had. I wouldn’t say it was a family atmosphere, but it was a great atmosphere to be part of the Boston Bruins back in that time.”

The Bruins brought back Hodge and a few other notables — Johnny Bucyk, Don Marcotte, Dallas Smith, Rick Smith, and Garry Peters — to TD Garden on Thursday to remember the 50th anniversary of the 1971-72 Stanley Cup champions, when times were high and hockey owned this town.

Has it really been 50 years?

“Actually,” Hodge said, “it’s been longer than that.”

It’s difficult for some to think about ‘72 without remembering ‘71 – the loss to the rookie Ken Dryden and the Canadiens that shorted the Bruins run of three Cups in a row.

“A disaster,” Hodge said. “‘72 was the comeback. .. It was a good time for the guys. We made some great trades during the season – Carol Vadnais came over from the Oakland Seals and strengthened our defensive corps. We just all came together … and we had Bobby and Espo.”

The Canadiens are the Bruins’ ancient rival, but old-timers know how heated those Rangers games were.

“We had [Bobby] Orr, they had [Brad] Park. They had the Goal-a-Game line, we had [Phil] Esposito, [Wayne] Cashman, Hodge, and Bucyk, [Fred] Stanfield and [John] McKenzie. There was a great rivalry.

“The only sad thing about it is we had to go to Madison Square Garden to win the damn Cup. We blew it here (losing Game 5, 3-2). It was just too bad. It would have been nice to win it at home. Especially in the old Gahden.”

Beyond the two Cups, the legacy of that era is the dozens of municipal rinks that popped up, the creation of new high school teams, and all those pickup games on the streets and ponds from fans that wanted to wear the Black and Gold.

“It was just a good era to see what took place in New England,” Hodge said.

“I think we took a lot of that for granted because we were so involved in playing the game. … We felt it, because every time we went out to dinner someplace we saw what was going on and met the people. … I don’t think we really knew what was going on around us.”

“It’s nice. We sit and we talk and we reflect back at that era and what we accomplished. We admire what the guys are doing today and continuing on that tradition we started back in that era.”

…

Ideally for Bruce Cassidy’s team, Trent Frederic learns from this recent funk. The rugged young forward took a healthy scratch for the first time this year on Thursday, and Cassidy said the ill-timed roughing minor Frederic committed in Tuesday’s loss to the Blues wasn’t the sole reason.

“It wasn’t one incident,” Cassidy said. “We talked in Tampa [last week], his game was slipping, his details. Trying to give him a chance to work out of it.

“I think that [third] line in general, their game isn’t where it was a couple weeks ago. Charlie [Coyle] is the guy who drives that line. It’s not on Freddy, to be honest with you. Coyle and Smitty [Craig Smith] have been around a long time. Freddy’s a good complementary piece on there. Maybe one player out will get them going a little bit, hopefully get Freddy right back in there. He’s been a good player for us. He’s helped that line.”

…

With David Pastrnak remaining out with an undisclosed issue, likely a core ailment, Jesper Froden had perhaps the best opportunity of his career. The 27-year-old Swede lined up to the right of Erik Haula and Taylor Hall. In Froden’s previous stint with the varsity — the late February and early March road trip in California — Cassidy liked the winger’s ability to make plays off the rush, which is necessary to play with those two … Brandon Carlo (undisclosed) was nowhere to be seen … Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) returned after missing one game … Frederic taking a seat meant newcomer Marc McLaughlin, a center at Boston College, played his old position. He centered the No. 4 line, with Tomas Nosek moving up to skate the No. 3 left wing … McLaughlin is the final player to serve as captain for retiring BC coach Jerry York. He received a text from his 76-year-old former coach before Wednesday’s retirement announcement. “Obviously just so happy for him,” McLaughlin said. “His career speaks for itself. The trophies, the success he’s had. Just his passion for the game is off the charts and unmatched across college hockey.”

