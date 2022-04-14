Senators hand Bruins their third straight loss

Already without the services of David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm, and Brandon Carlo, the Bruins lost netminder Linus Ullmark after he took a slapshot off the mask in the first period.

The way things have been going, that was a bit of a surprise.

Bloodied by an errant puck during warmup before Thursday’s game against the Senators at TD Garden, Patrice Bergeron did not become the Bruins’ latest injury casualty.

After scoring the first two goals, Boston lost, 3-2, to lottery-bound Ottawa. They are on their first three-game losing streak of the year.

That they went 0 for 5 on the power play, while the Senators made a two-goal comeback on the strength of their own power play, magnified the issues. Boston is now 0 for 23 over the last six games.

With 6:08 left, the Bruins had a golden chance to tie it: Curtis Lazar drew an interference call. But the shorthanded Senators got the best scoring chances before the Bruins were caught with six skaters on the ice. According to Natural Stat Trick, when the Bruins were playing 5 on 4 on Thursday, the Senators had five scoring chances to the Bruins’ four.

That kind of night. That kind of stretch. The Bruins could have clinched a playoff spot Thursday with a single point. That will have to wait.

Notes after two periods:

▪ Ullmark seemed to recover quickly after Erik Brannstrom’s cannon hit him square in the cage at the 2:17 mark. During a stoppage two minutes later, an official escorted Ullmark to the bench, where he chatted with assistant trainer Joe Robinson. The Swedish stopper remained in the game, and looked just fine late in the first period while diving forward to snare a rebound chance from pinching defenseman Artem Zub.

But Jeremy Swayman, not Ullmark, was in goal to start the second. It did not go well for him or the Bruins.

▪ Swayman surrendered three goals in the second period, the sloppy Bruins turning a 2-0 lead into a 3-2 deficit.

The fat rebounds he allowed were evidence of his discomfort, as was his first goal against. Some 47 seconds into Swayman’s unexpected shift, Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk banked one off Swayman’s left side from behind the goal.

▪ The next two were power play goals — a bit cruel to the home team, considering the Bruins haven’t scored one of those in nearly two weeks.

Boston, 0 for 3 on the man advantage through 40 minutes, is now 0 for 21 over their last six-plus games, five-plus of those without Pastrnak. The Senators did what previous teams have done: blanketed Bergeron in the slot, and defend well enough elsewhere.

▪ Meanwhile, the penalty kill struggled. Boston (2 for 4 through 40 minutes) allowed two PPGs for the eighth time in 74 games.

Midway through the second, Mike Reilly’s high-sticking penalty, committed when he couldn’t hang with a forechecking Tkachuk, and Bergeron’s questionable hooking penalty on Tim Stützle, put the Bruins down two men for 1:53.

Bergeron was hot about the call, throwing up his arm and barking at the ref as he skated to the box. The crowd put everything it had into booing the penalty announcement. It didn’t stop the Senators.

Snapping around the puck on the power play as the Bruins once did, the Senators scored on both penalties to take the lead.

Josh Norris one-timed his 33rd goal of the year when the Bruins couldn’t defend a low-to-high pass. Norris ripped it over Swayman’s glove from the right circle. Then Stützle, who benefited from that soft call on Bergeron, cleaned up a rebound in front.

Swayman, who stopped 12 of 12 pucks in the second, allowed goals on three of his first seven shots.

▪ A furious Brad Marchand slammed the penalty box door with 2:04 left in the second, after he was called for tripping Connor Brown during a neutral-zone collision. Marchand appeared to catch enough of Brown’s leg to send him spinning to the ice.

▪ It was a feel-good start for the Bruins, who honored the 50th anniversary of the 1971-72 Stanley Cup champions by welcoming a few players, including Johnny Bucyk, to drop a ceremonial puck at center ice. Bucyk, 86, was last introduced, and aided by a cane, made his way slowly down the carpet to center ice. Bergeron glided with him every step of the way.

▪ First-period goals from newcomers Marc McLaughlin and Jesper Froden put the Bruins up by two.

McLaughlin, centering the fourth line, scored his third goal in as many career home games by deflecting in a bid from Nick Foligno. He did that after shaking off an early blindside hit from Northeastern’s Adam Gaudette (Beanpot on Beanpot crime).

McLaughlin (3-0—3 in six games) became the first player to score in their first three home games since Calgary’s Sean Monahan in Oct. 2013. The last Bruin: Dmitri Kvartalnov, who scored in his first four Garden games in Oct. 1992.

Froden, subbed in as the left-circle gunner on the second power play unit, scored his first NHL goal at even strength. He tipped in a bouncing Matt Grzelcyk shot with 59 seconds left in the first. Yes, the Bruins scored on someone in the final minute, not the other way around.

Froden, 27, didn’t create much buzz when he signed a one-year, $925,000 deal last June. He spent nine years in the Swedish first and second divisions. It was his first NHL point in his sixth NHL game.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports and on Instagram @mattyports.