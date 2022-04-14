In their fifth varsity season, Mashpee lacrosse captains are thriving in finale

In eighth grade, they tried out for the varsity team and each wound up earning starting jobs.

Along with their fellow senior captain goalie Kayden Eaton , Balfour and Howard have been starting for the Falcons since they were in eighth grade. The trio started in youth lacrosse together from third grade to sixth grade, and played in the Barnstable youth league in sixth and seventh grade after Mashpee shuttered its youth program.

It’s no accident that Mashpee senior captains Jack Howard and Owen Balfour seem like they’ve been playing together for the better part of a decade.

Reunited now after their sophomore season was cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic, and a meniscus tear kept Balfour off the field last year, Mashpee’s fifth-year starters have the Falcons off to a 3-1 start .

Advertisement

“We really try not to [start eighth graders], but with our low numbers, inevitably there’s one or two that can compete,” said Mashpee coach Scott Zinser, who was hired in 2014 after a successful run coaching at Trumbull High (Conn.).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“That year, we happened to have three [Balfour, Eaton, and Howard]. We weren’t necessarily looking for them to lead the team, but definitely needed them to play a role.”

Jack Howard carries the ball in the first half of Mashpee's loss to Cohasset. DebeeTlumacki

In the first practices of 2018, Zinser was looking for a starting goalie when Eaton mentioned he had been playing the position at the club level for a few years. He slotted the eighth grader into net, and soon recognized that Balfour and Howard could also start at attack.

“It was a little nerve-wracking facing guys that are almost a foot taller than me and look like they can eat me,” Howard said, recalling his first varsity games five years ago.

“It was tough, but on my old club team [Laxachusetts], they let the younger players face the older high school kids in drills throughout the winter sessions, so I was kind of used to it.”

Advertisement

With Balfour back from his knee injury, Howard has moved to the midfield, but the seniors have still showcased their chemistry by totaling 32 goals and 19 assists through three games, with many of their scores coming off feeds from each other.

Also a captain of the football team, Eaton has made 48 saves, sparking the break for his teammates.

“The best part is that all three of them are great kids and good students,” said Zinser. “Physically [in eighth grade], they weren’t ready to play against upperclassmen, but they had enough skill that they could survive — so to speak — and now it’s a benefit because they have so much experience.”

Mashpee's goalie Kayden Eaton makes a first-half save against Cohasset. DebeeTlumacki

“As they’ve gotten older, they take care of the younger kids and help coach them up and that’s huge because we have small numbers and we need those seventh and eighth graders to help us down the road.”

Zinser was the first coach at Trumbull when the program formed in 2000, and he led the team to a CIAC Division 2 state title in 2005. While Trumbull enrolls 2,000-plus high school students, there were just over 700 students in Mashpee’s 7-12 middle-high school as of the 2018-19 school year.

With 14 active players in 2021, Zinser steered Mashpee to a 9-5 season that included a 15-3 win over Archbishop Williams in a Division 3 South first-round matchup, the program’s first tournament victory.

Advertisement

“Last year even without Owen [Balfour], our offense was probably our strongest suit,” said Howard, who scored a team-high seven goals in the tournament win.

“We were able to persevere even with limited numbers. We still only have 12 to 15 players dressed for games this season, but we’re kind of used to being tired all game and keeping our heads up.”

Under the new two-year alignments, Mashpee is eligible to make the Division 4 bracket of the MIAA statewide tournament this spring.

The Falcons seniors captains hope to end their careers on a high note, which could help motivate the eight middle schoolers in the program, and younger kids throughout Mashpee, to stick with the sport.

“It was tough missing sophomore year after I was coming off a good freshman said,” said Balfour, who will play at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont next year. Howard is also slated to play Division II lacrosse at Saint Leo University in Florida.

“Now getting back into pads and practicing everyday and having a full season, it’s been awesome. I’m really enjoying my time, and it being my senior year, it’s good to get back out there and win some games and finish our high school careers strong.”

Mashpee coach Scott Zinser watches his players from the sidelines. DebeeTlumacki

Quick Sticks

▪ After two years off because of the pandemic, nonleague tournaments take center stage in April break. In the 12th Coaches Cup, Hingham, Concord-Carlisle, Lincoln-Sudbury, Dover-Sherborn, Winchester, Natick, Wellesley, and Bridgewater-Raynham compete in a three-day tournament with games opening Tuesday at L-S, continuing April 21 at C-C, and concluding Saturday in Dover.

Advertisement

▪ The Players Cup is a new tournament, with Needham hosting Tuesday, Duxbury hosting Thursday, and the tournament championship scheduled for Saturday at North Andover. In addition to those host schools, Acton-Boxborough, BC High, Chelmsford, Melrose, and Reading fill out the bracket. “We think we’ve put together eight elite teams from Eastern Mass.,” said North Andover coach Steve Zella. “We have a bunch of programs in this tournament that have had a lot of success over the last decade. We want our kids to get good competition, draw a lot of people to these games, and get our kids battle-tested for conference play and the playoffs.”

▪ The Chowda Cup also returns for a 12th time, with Hanover, Falmouth, Foxborough, Scituate, Marshfield, Mansfield, Norwell, and Westwood competing Tuesday at Falmouth, Thursday at Westwood, and Saturday at Scituate.

▪ Norwell scored four straight goals over the final 6:20 to pull out an 8-7 win over host Medfield Saturday night. Ryan Daly made 21 saves and his brother, Joe Daly, provided three assists in the fourth quarter, including the winner to Nate Curtin . . . Hull edged Abington, 6-5, in double overtime Wednesday thanks to 20 saves from Sean Walsh and the winner from John Gianibas … Waltham coach Eddie Villafane earned his first career win when his Hawks defeated Boston Latin, 10-5, on April 7.

Games to Watch

Saturday, Duxbury at Medfield, 7 p.m.— The Warriors are hosting a number of talented nonleague foes on Saturday nights this season, with the Dragons the latest contender to head out to Calvin George Fisher Field.

Advertisement

Saturday, St. John’s Prep at Acton-Boxborough, 7 p.m. —The defending champion Eagles have topped Lincoln-Sudbury and archrival BC High. Now they try to take down third-ranked A-B on the road.

Tuesday, Scituate vs. Foxborough, 12 p.m. (at Falmouth) — Coming off a Division 2 South title, the Sailors look for an early nonleague test against Foxborough in the first round of the Chowda Cup. The winner faces either Hanover or Falmouth Thursday at Westwood.

Tuesday, North Andover vs. Reading, 12 p.m. (at Needham) — The Rockets and Scarlet Knights tangle in the first round of the first Players Cup tournament. Both teams are off to impressive starts and the winner will face either Needham or BC High in the tournament semifinals Thursday at Duxbury.

Tuesday, Natick vs. Wellesley, 12 p.m. (at Lincoln-Sudbury) — Bay State Conference rivals clash in the first round of the Coaches Cup out in Sudbury. After advancing to the D1 south semifinals last season, Natick makes its debut. The winner faces either Hingham or Winchester Thursday at Concord-Carlisle.