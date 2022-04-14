Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley fined $30k for interview profanity

Beverley was just fined $25,000 by the NBA Tuesday for improper conduct toward a game official. He was ejected from Minnesota’s final regular-season game Sunday for receiving two technical fouls, which were levied against him for complaining about calls and non-calls.

Beverley was especially emotional after the Timberwolves beat the Clippers, 109-104, Tuesday. He played the last four seasons for the Clippers and confidently predicted upon arrival in Minnesota that the Timberwolves would make the playoffs.

Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA Thursday for what the league declared “inappropriate statements,” including the “egregious use of profanity” in a media interview and social media post following the team’s play-in game victory.

The Timberwolves earned the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and play at Memphis on Saturday in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Hornets’ Bridges apologizes, fined

Hornets forward Miles Bridges apologized for throwing his mouthpiece as he left the court after getting ejected, and it hit a teenage girl Wednesday in Charlotte’s 132-103 loss to the Hawks at Atlanta. He was $50,000 the NBA announced.

The incident occurred after Bridges received two technical fouls and was ejected in Charlotte’s 132-103 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on April 13 at State Farm Arena.

“I was aiming for a guy that was screaming at me,” Bridges said, calling his actions unacceptable. He also wants to reach out to the girl and apologize, he said.

There’s no justifying what he did, and he didn’t try to justify his actions. He’d never thrown anything into the crowd, he said. But the playoffs were at stake, and he lost his head.

“I apologize, for sure,” Bridges said.

Playoff time

On Friday, two more do-or-die games await — Atlanta plays at Cleveland for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and New Orleans visits the Clippers for the No. 8 seed out West.

“I mean, it was incredible,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said of the atmosphere for Tuesday’s game on the Timberwolves’ home floor against the Clippers. “Walking out there for the jump ball you could just tell that it was going to be an electric night. Crowd was into it from the jump ... it was unreal.”

In other words, it felt like the playoffs.

That’s because it basically is the playoffs.

The NBA separates the regular season, the play-in tournament and the postseason in terms of statistics. For record-keeping purposes, the all-time lists of things only takes into account regular season numbers — otherwise, LeBron James would already have passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time leading scorer, something that won’t officially happen until around the midpoint of next season if James is healthy.

And the playoffs are a 16-team tournament, not a 20-team tournament. Finch didn’t get a playoff win on his record Tuesday, in the league’s eyes. Which is fine. It won’t be forgotten, but doesn’t count.

But the play-in has teams playing for their playoff lives. It’s a Game 7 feel. Game 7s don’t happen in the regular season.

James hasn’t always been a fan of the format. “Whoever came up with that ... should be fired,” he once famously said. That was before the Lakers needed the play-in to make the playoffs last year, and before the Lakers didn’t even qualify for the play-in this year.

James was wrong on that take. And even though commissioner Adam Silver just about confirmed that the play-in is here to stay, it still isn’t officially official. It will be, soon enough.

“What we’re seeing is a far greater impact essentially on the last month of the season where teams are either jockeying to get into the play-in tournament itself or jockeying to get out of the play-in tournament with a locked-in sixth seed,” Silver said last week. “We’re pleased with it. There may be a need to tweak it additionally. We’ll see how it goes this year, but I think it’s going to become a fixture in this league.”