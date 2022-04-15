Lee Daniels to bring Sammy Davis Jr. series to Hulu

Lee Daniels is bringing the life of Sammy Davis Jr. to TV with an eight-episode limited series. The show, which is based on the book “In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr.” by Globe alum Wil Haygood, will run on Hulu.
Still untitled, it will follow the entertainer — a singer, an actor, a dancer, a writer — through his career, including his early vaudeville years, his membership in the Rat Pack, his conversion to Judaism, his legendary appearance on “All in the Family,” and his marriages.
Elijah Kelley will star as Davis. He has worked with Daniels twice already, in the series “Star” and the movie “The Butler.” He was also featured in the movie adaptation of “Hairspray,” as Seaweed Stubbs, and in “The New Edition Story” and “The Bobby Brown Story” as Ricky Bell.
