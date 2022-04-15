Lee Daniels to bring Sammy Davis Jr. series to Hulu

Lee Daniels is bringing the life of Sammy Davis Jr. to TV with an eight-episode limited series. The show, which is based on the book “In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr.” by Globe alum Wil Haygood, will run on Hulu.

Still untitled, it will follow the entertainer — a singer, an actor, a dancer, a writer — through his career, including his early vaudeville years, his membership in the Rat Pack, his conversion to Judaism, his legendary appearance on “All in the Family,” and his marriages.