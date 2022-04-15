fb-pixel Skip to main content

A 150-year-old church organ receives its Easter tune-up

By Annie Probert Globe Correspondent,Updated April 15, 2022, 40 minutes ago
Mike Eaton, a pipe organ tuner with Andover Organ Company in Lawrence, looked over a piece that will be replaced on the organ at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End. The organ, built in 1875, got a pre-Easter tune-up on Thursday.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The nearly 150-year-old organ that fills the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End with music received a routine tune-up ahead of the Easter holiday this past week.

Over time, the organ’s pipes fall out of tune from dust and vibrations, so the instrument is tuned twice each year — before Christmas and Easter services — to ensure that it sounds its best. Mike Eaton of Andover Organ Company had the honor of adjusting the instrument’s pipes this year.

“The pipes will go out of tune and sound a bit sour, so we check them to make sure they’re in tune with the other pipes,” said Matthew Bellocchio, project manager at Andover Organ Company. “It’s like a chorus. If people sing off key, it doesn’t sound good. But if they all sing together in the right key, it sounds much better.”

Built in 1875, the organ was last renovated in the 1930s and is now under the purview of Andover Organ Company, which has been restoring the instrument section-by-section for around 10 years, said Bellocchio.

The cathedral’s instrument is one of the largest surviving organs built by prominent 19th century organ company E. and G.G. Hook & Hastings, and has drawn international attention as a historic organ.

“It’s a great instrument, and it’s an honor for us to take care of such an important organ,” added Bellocchio.

Seated on a small board high inside the organ that was built in 1875 to make adjustments is Mike Eaton, a pipe organ tuner with Andover Organ Company in Lawrence. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A view of some of the pipes inside the church organ, which was built in 1875. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Mike Eaton, a pipe organ tuner with Andover Organ Company in Lawrence, made adjustments on the organ.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Church organist Richard Clark, who has been playing the organ for several decades, checked out the keys before the pipe organ tuner with Andover Organ Company arrives.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Annie Probert can be reached at annie.probert@globe.com.

