A 150-year-old church organ receives its Easter tune-up

The nearly 150-year-old organ that fills the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End with music received a routine tune-up ahead of the Easter holiday this past week.

Over time, the organ’s pipes fall out of tune from dust and vibrations, so the instrument is tuned twice each year — before Christmas and Easter services — to ensure that it sounds its best. Mike Eaton of Andover Organ Company had the honor of adjusting the instrument’s pipes this year.

“The pipes will go out of tune and sound a bit sour, so we check them to make sure they’re in tune with the other pipes,” said Matthew Bellocchio, project manager at Andover Organ Company. “It’s like a chorus. If people sing off key, it doesn’t sound good. But if they all sing together in the right key, it sounds much better.”