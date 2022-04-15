Logan finally bouncing back as traffic approaches pre-pandemic levels

Perhaps even more important: Boston is no longer a laggard compared to other parts of the country. As measured by number of flights, it’s now a leader. Stats released on Friday by the Airlines for America trade group show that the number of outbound flights scheduled from Massachusetts (essentially Logan) from April through June is down only 5 percent from the same period in 2019. That would put us in the top 10 of all states. Remember those brutal early days of the pandemic? With service cut sharply, Massachusetts was down at the bottom of this ranking alongside New York and Washington, D.C.

A sense of relief is settling in at Massport headquarters in East Boston now that Logan Airport’s recovery is finally taking off. On Thursday, aviation director Ed Freni shared good news with the Massport board: Roughly 2.9 million passengers came through the airport in March, the most for any month since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago. Meanwhile, Massport counted 29,000 takeoffs and landings, essentially tying the results from last October before the Omicron wave kept many people at home over the winter.

Of course, Logan still hasn’t recaptured its old cruising altitude, when the sky felt like the limit. Last month, flights and passenger numbers remained down 16 and 17 percent, respectively, from March 2019. But Massport’s goal of getting back to pre-pandemic levels of 40 million-plus annual passengers within two years from now seems not only doable, but realistic, especially with the airline association’s projection of further improvements this spring.

This kind of comeback was by no means assured. Massport chief executive Lisa Wieland made relatively modest budget cuts early in the pandemic, and pared back the authority’s ambitious construction and expansion plans for Logan by a third. She and her colleagues hoped a rebound would take shape by the end of summer 2020. Instead, the numbers just got worse. In November of that year, Wieland was forced to reduce Massport’s workforce by one-fourth to balance the budget.

Would Logan ever regain its mojo?

Freni sure thinks so. In his 45 years in the business, he has never seen such tough times as he saw in the early weeks of the pandemic in Massachusetts. But he said the latest numbers at Logan exceed his forecasts, though he did expect pent-up demand for vacation travel once everyone was free to move about the cabin again. (Most international restrictions were lifted last fall.) He is more sure a full recovery at Logan can be achieved by early 2024. In particular, he’s ebullient about the reestablishment of numerous international routes this spring, and the introduction of some new ones, including London flights by JetBlue and United, and Delta’s new routes to Tel Aviv and Athens. El Al also ended up restoring its flights to Tel Aviv, meaning that two carriers are flying from Boston to Israel for the first time.

Looks like Massport will need those four new gates at Terminal E after all. Good thing those extra gates are scheduled to open in mid-2023, to ease the expected crush of international travelers.

The big question mark: What will happen to business trips? Leisure travel has fully recovered. But the days when hordes of well-dressed men and women marched through the terminals just for a quick meeting in another city might never return, now that corporate bean counters have seen how much time and money can be saved by teleconferences. Business travel currently makes up 20 percent of Logan’s traffic, and Freni said he’s not sure if it will ever return to the 40 percent it accounted for pre-pandemic. Freni knows businesses have changed their ways, but he also hears all the time that in-person transactions remain preferable to Zooming in.

That’s certainly what Charlie Schewe, an executive at Delta Air Lines, is hearing. Corporate travel at Delta is now back to roughly 70 percent of 2019 levels, he said, with Boston’s high-octane economy helping Logan lead the way for the airline. Businesspeople want to see their customers in person, and they may want to see potential customers face-to-face even more.

Few airlines have more at stake in Logan’s recovery. About five years ago, Delta aimed to challenge the pecking order at Logan, with JetBlue leading and American at No. 2. JetBlue was growing here before the pandemic but Delta’s upward trajectory was even steeper. Then the virus hit, and Delta’s Terminal A started to get quieter again. Two years later, JetBlue holds a commanding lead, with 38 percent of flights, and 34 percent of passenger traffic. Delta is back behind American again, with just under 20 percent of the market share by both measures. However, Schewe said Delta remains committed to its goal of 200 peak daily flights at Logan, a goal that’s obtainable within the next two years. That would compare to 130 today and an anticipated 160 this summer.

Logan both tracks and fuels Greater Boston’s broader economy. Consider the health of the local tourism industry. New figures from consulting firm Pinnacle Advisory Group show average hotel room rates in March of $216, in line with pre-pandemic levels for Boston and Cambridge. Room demand remained down 25 percent from 2019 in the first three months of the year, and roughly half of hotel rooms were occupied over that quarter, compared to more than 70 percent in 2019. But Pinnacle noticed strong growth last month, driven in part by the return of trade shows and conventions. Even with those positive trends, Pinnacle doesn’t expect a full recovery until two years from now.

By that point, if all goes as planned at Massport, Logan could be as busy as it’s ever been. This economic engine is finally humming again — and cruising altitude doesn’t seem so far away anymore.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.