Mass. jobless rate fell to 4.3 percent in March as employers continued to ramp up hiring

Massachusetts employers added jobs at a healthy clip last month, and the unemployment rate fell as the local job market continued its slow climb back to pre-COVID levels.

The jobless rate fell to 4.3 percent in March, down 0.4 percentage point from the previous month, the Baker administration said on Friday. Unemployment is the lowest it’s been since the pandemic began in March 2020, but is still above the national mark of 3.6 percent.

Like New York, California, and other states hit hard by COVID, Massachusetts was slower to drop pandemic restrictions, and that has made recouping lost jobs a tougher slog here than elsewhere.