State plans $2.6 billion bond sale to bolster unemployment insurance trust fund

The size of the bond offering, which has been in the works since last year, fell in the middle of the $2 billion to $3 billion range discussed last month by Rosalin Acosta, secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workplace Development. Employers, who will pay down the bonds through a special COVID-19 tax, said they were relieved to know how much money they will be on the hook for.

The Baker administration said on Friday that it aims to raise as much as $2.6 billion through a bond sale to strengthen the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and pay back federal loans used to finance jobless benefits during the pandemic.

In the latest quarterly trust fund report, the state said the balance stood at a relatively healthy $2.64 billion as of March 31.

But Massachusetts must still repay $1.77 billion in outstanding federal loans, which were used during the crush of layoffs in 2020 to keep jobless benefits flowing to laid-off workers. That amount includes the repayment of $500 million last month, which came federal funds sent to the state as part of the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress last year.

The trust fund balance also includes $372 million in credits to employers that can be used against future contributions.

The Legislature approved the use of bonds for the trust fund last year, when the administration sought permission to issue up to $7 billion in debt. The administration plans to sell the so-called special obligation COVID recovery bonds by the end of September.

The state estimated that the trust fund balance will be $3.32 billion at the end of this year and $2.81 billion at the end of 2023. It projected that employer contributions to the trust fund will revert to schedule A, the lowest rate, in 2023.

