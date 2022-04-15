He promised he wouldn’t watch porn

Q. My boyfriend of five years and I have a great sex life. My problem is that I recently found a whole bunch of pornography and pictures on his phone.

We have had many conversations where we both promised that we don’t watch pornography. It’s just not us.

Now I won’t lie; I definitely have some serious trust issues. I definitely feel like my self-conscious issues have gotten a little bit worse with him because I feel like I don’t look hot enough for him. He is stunning; the actual most handsome and beautiful man I’ve ever laid my eyes on. I think that he is the best looking person that I’ve ever seen. No, he didn’t cheat, but he’s done things in other categories that make me wary. I feel like he shouldn’t even look at me or my body because of how repulsive I am. And to find a whole bunch of hot sexy women on his phone just proves my point.

This man tells me all the time that he has absolutely nothing to hide and that I can go through his phone whenever, but I don’t usually even touch his phone unless needed because it’s his privacy and I trust in him to have self control. But I had a bad feeling about things like a week and a half ago, so I went through his phone while he slept. We’ve both given each other our passwords.

But I found the pornography on there and I just felt so betrayed and hurt. I know that a lot of men watch this stuff. But the fact that he would watch it behind my back for the past five years and lie to me about it the whole time? Why did he keep reassuring me and lying to me? I would’ve been so much better with all of this had he told me within the first year! So I’ve been lied to for my entire relationship and it doesn’t feel great. Also, he has been watching it [several] times a week.

And I feel like you’re just going to tell me the same thing I read everywhere else: “You can’t tell a man to just stop watching porn,” “You’re overreacting because everyone watches porn,” or “He’s not disrespecting you.”

When I asked him questions I didn’t even get real answers, he just threw random words at me. And I just feel such a sadness, rage, and an uncomfortable feeling thinking about all this.

I feel like the whole thing was my fault because I’m the one who went through his phone and hurt myself. I truly believed we had love at first sight and were soul mates. I’m so scared of not having him by my side but I also don’t think I will ever be able to get over this or gain back his trust. I feel like now our entire sex life was just him thinking about other women.

THANK YOU FOR READING THE WHOLE THING

A. I’ll try not to tell you the same things you read everywhere.

For one, he is disrespecting you by lying.

But you’re disrespecting him by not believing that he can have an active fantasy life and be attracted to you at the same time. Even in a world where soul mates exist, people have active imaginations that sometimes veer away from their own bedroom. Sometimes that fantasy life gives them fantastic ideas for what to enjoy with the partners they actually know.

If you’d told me your sex life was suffering, I’d be more worried about the pornography. The thing I’m most worried about is your self-esteem. Have you ever thought about seeking counseling to work on that?

You need help learning how to love and accept yourself. We all have moments of feeling like we’re not enough, but you seem to believe that all the time. “Repulsive” is not a word that should have any real estate in your brain. Please ask your doctor, school, work, insurance company, etc. about options for therapy.

I don’t like that your boyfriend lied, but the other option was telling the truth and breaking up. You both need a guide with this, because there shouldn’t be so much insecurity and guilt.

Tell him not to lie to you anymore. His fantasy life can be private, and you can stay away from his phone. Accept him as he is or start this journey to feeling better without him, on your own.

MEREDITH

READERS RESPOND:

You are calling yourself “repulsive” and you think he’s the problem? Your problem is you. You absolutely need to get into counseling to address your self-esteem issues because they’re poisoning your relationship. Also, consider the idea that he may have wanted you to look through his phone so that you would finally know and accept this part of him. After five years, he’s probably tired of having to placate you and pretend he’s someone else. You said that he gave “random words” — I doubt that’s true. Sounds like you’re just not interested in hearing him. BONECOLD

You’re making this personal when it isn’t. My advice is to stop doing that or this relationship is doomed. ZEPTEMBER-

You should not be in a relationship where you think anyone is better than you. Your self-doubt is heartbreaking. Please get therapy. Referring to yourself as repulsive is disturbing in itself. If you are so repulsive, why has this handsome man stayed around 5 years? And one more question, if he wasn’t so handsome would you have stayed with him that long? DANYL

Bottom line — you need to trust yourSELF first. If you can’t do that, then you have no business being in a relationship. MHOUSTON1

