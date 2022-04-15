New vintage fashion market pops up in Theater District on April 16

Hoping to offer shoppers funky fashions that can’t be found at their local department store, Robert Singh and Megan Fehling will host the Fshn District Open Market, on April 16. Their one-day vintage and maker marketplace will set up shop in the sub basement the Boston Masonic Building, featuring 40 local vendors with a live DJ set from Boudoir.

Singh and Fehling met while working at the New England Open Markets last summer and are now the cofounders of the Cambridge-based event planning organization, Original Markets. The concept originated when they had the idea to create community-focused shopping events with curated vintage apparel, like rock T-shirts, early 2000s streetwear styles, and ‘90s-style clothing. Fshn District will sell vintage finds and handcrafted prints and goods from makers with local ties, like artist Marianne Radnitzky and jewelry designer Lucia Tenuta. As well as other unique merchandise — such as barware from another era from Smelly Boy Bar Decor and plants from Bliss Botanicals.