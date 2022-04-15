New vintage fashion market pops up in Theater District on April 16

Hoping to offer shoppers funky fashions that can’t be found at their local department store, Robert Singh and Megan Fehling will host the Fshn District Open Market, on April 16. Their one-day vintage and maker marketplace will set up shop in the sub basement the Boston Masonic Building, featuring 40 local vendors with a live DJ set from Boudoir.
Singh and Fehling met while working at the New England Open Markets last summer and are now the cofounders of the Cambridge-based event planning organization, Original Markets. The concept originated when they had the idea to create community-focused shopping events with curated vintage apparel, like rock T-shirts, early 2000s streetwear styles, and ‘90s-style clothing. Fshn District will sell vintage finds and handcrafted prints and goods from makers with local ties, like artist Marianne Radnitzky and jewelry designer Lucia Tenuta. As well as other unique merchandise — such as barware from another era from Smelly Boy Bar Decor and plants from Bliss Botanicals.
Veteran vintage seller Kate Marx said she plans to bring a selection of her ‘70s, bohemian wearables to Fshn District. The East Boston resident has been in the retro apparel game since 1999, narrowing her shoppable selection to an eclectic mix — or as she puts it, “bright colorful patterns [and] a lot of ‘70s wackadoodles” — including clothing handpicked by her mother from Iowa estate sales. Vendor Triangle Manor — a self-described “queer art collective,” founded in Medford in 2018 — will bring their bright-colored, screen-printed designs to the event. Michael Lowe, the collective’s founder and one of its nine members, said they will be selling new T-shirt designs, punk patches, and stickers. While Connecticut brand De La Créme’s founders Branden Grant and Kyle Overton will also be at the market, selling their streetwear line, including items bearing their “Shock the World” logo.
April 16, noon-5 p.m., 51 Boylston St. instagram.com/originalmarkets