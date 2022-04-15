A restaurant guide to Marathon Monday for runners and spectators alike

Make sure to check the restaurant’s website or call ahead to check on timing and availability — some places may already be booked on reservations. Ready, set, eat!

Whether or not you’re running in the 126th Boston Marathon, the excitement of the day works up quite the appetite. That’s why we’ve rounded up places to chow down on carbs, coffee shops along the route, and eateries with Marathon Monday specials. (There are even some spots giving sweet deals to runners who show their bibs.)

Places for pre-race carb-loading

Cambridge's Bambara restaurant will be offering all-you-can-eat pasta specials on Sunday for $26.20 per person. Kristin Teig

Liberty Hotel Through April 17, load up on a menu of elevated carbs — herb pasta with pork bolognese, seared shrimp with udon noodles, or spaghetti and meatballs — at the CLINK. bar inside this Beacon Hill hotel. On race day, if you’re a runner, stop by the “fuel table” in the lobby with free goodies such as fruit, sports drinks, and energy bars. 215 Charles St. 617-224-4000. libertyhotel.com.

SRV During dinner service on Sunday, feast your heart out on a half-pound of house-made rigatoni pasta and 12 meatballs at this South End restaurant for $35 per person. 569 Columbus Ave. 617-536-9500, srvboston.com.

Advertisement

Bambara From 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, for $26.60 per person, chow down on all-you-can-eat pasta from this Cambridge eatery. Specials include bucatini puttanesca, or a fusilli with herb-infused cream and plenty of veggies. Bring your runners bib and get a free glass of vino. 25 Edwin H. Land Blvd., Cambridge. 617-868-4444, bambara-cambridge.com.

Tuscan Kitchen Show your bib at this Seaport restaurant any time through Monday to get unlimited free servings of classic bolognese. Yes, you read that right: Unlimited and free. 64 Seaport Blvd. 617-303-7300, tuscanbrands.com/kitchen/seaport.

Restaurants near the starting line

Muffin House Cafe Pick up a muffin, bagel, or decadent pastry at this coffee shop, which opens bright and early at 4 a.m. on race day. 43 Main St., Hopkinton. 508-625-8100, muffinhousecafe.com.

Advertisement

Bill’s Downtown Pizzeria & Bar After you watch the race begin Monday morning, head to this pizza joint — which slings a range of pies, paninis, and pastas starting at 2 p.m. — for a late lunch. 14 Main St., Hopkinton. 508-435-0447, mybillspizza.com.

The Spoonery Grab a sweet scoop on the first day of the season for this ice cream spot, which opens at 2 p.m. — note that its sister restaurant, diner The Spoon, will be closed. 1 Lumber St., Hopkinton. 508-625-2216, thespoondiners.com.

Restaurants near finish line

Mix 104.1 will do a live broadcast from restaurant Rochambeau on Marathon Monday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/file 2019

Cafe Landwer The Back Bay location of this eatery is a stone’s throw from the finish line, so you can cheer on the victors from the patio as you dine on their Mediterranean-inspired menu. 653 Boylston St. 857-250-2902, landwercafe.com.

Rochambeau Situated right next to the Pru, this French restaurant will serve a modified brunch menu as Mix 104.1 does a live broadcast from inside. 900 Boylston St. 617-247-0400, rochambeauboston.com.

Lucie Drink + Dine Housed inside The Colonnade Hotel, Lucie will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner on race day, with yellow flowers adorning the 40-seat patio for the occasion. 120 Huntington Ave. 617-425-3400. luciebackbay.com.

OAK Long Bar + Kitchen Located inside the Fairmont Copley Plaza, this luxurious farm-to-table spot is across the street from the Fan Fest, so you can have your meal with a side of merrymaking. 138 St. James Ave. 617-585–7222, oaklongbarkitchen.com.

Advertisement

Coffee shops along the race route

Dunkin’ Hey, it’s Boston. This location, which opens at 5 a.m., is the closest dunks to the action at the starting line. 78 W Main St., Hopkinton. 508-497-6373, locations.dunkindonuts.com.

CrepeBerry Located about halfway through the route, this cafe offers a chance to recharge. Pick from a variety of healthy grub, like smoothies, fancy toasts, and hearty wraps. 352 Washington St., Wellesley. 781-772-1731, crepeberrytakeout.com.

Temptations Cafe Less than three miles from the finish line, this cafe slings a menu of sandwiches, salads, and coffees to power you through to the end of the big day. 1350 Beacon St., Brookline. 617-739-4400, temptationscafema.com.

Restaurants with race day specials

The patio at the Fenway sports bar Game On!, which will be showing the Marathon on its 30-plus television screens this Monday. Maria DeNapoli

Kings Back Bay After the race ends, head to Kings for an all-out afterparty. In honor of the 26.2 miles of the marathon, get unlimited bowling, billiards, and arcade play for $26.20, two pizzas for $26.20, and a bucket of Michelob Ultra for $26.20. Plus, runners get a gift bag. 50 Dalton St. 617-266-2695, kings-de.com.

Game On! After you watch the marathon on the 30-plus screens inside this Fenway sports bar, grab one of their extravagant cocktails or pizzas, and then head to the indoor batting cage, cornhole set-ups, or Ping-Pong tables as DJs play tunes. The pub opens at 8 a.m. for the occasion. 82 Lansdowne St. 617-351-7001, gameonboston.com.

Atlantic Fish Co. Want to stay put all marathon long? Head to Atlantic Fish Co., which is hosting a celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — feast on a continental breakfast, a variety of hors d’oeuvres, carving stations, and raw bars for $150 per person. Watch the finish line from the patio or from inside. 761 Boylston St. 617-267-4000, eventbrite.com.

Advertisement

The Beehive and Cósmica From 3 p.m. to midnight, these South End sister restaurants will hold the 8th annual fund-raiser for the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. All of the profits will go toward the center, named after the Boston Marathon bombing survivor. Get Cal-Mex dishes at Cósmica, or upscale American fare at The Beehive. Beehive, 541 Tremont St. 617-423-0069, beehiveboston.com. Cósmica, 40 Berkeley St. 617-313-7878, cosmicaboston.com.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com