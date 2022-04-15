14-year-old girl, home alone in Middleborough, chases burglar away and calls 911

On the recording, the girl, who is weeping, quickly composes herself and tells the dispatcher she’s home alone. She then relays the necessary details: Someone has tried to break into her house and she’s home alone.

Police released the 911 recording between the girl, whose name was not disclosed, and the male dispatcher. The call was made around 7:20 a.m. and lasted about two minutes, police said.

A 14-year-old girl chased away a man who broke into her Middleborough home while she was alone Friday morning and then provided key details to police that allowed them to arrest a Barnstable man suspected of being the culprit, police said.

The dispatcher tells her to stay on the line, his voice calm.

“I got him out of the house. I scared him,” she reports. “I took a video of his truck leaving so I have his license plate number.”

“How old are you dear?’' the dispatcher asks. When she tells him she’s 14, he remains calm, assuring her he has police rolling in her direction and encouraging her to try and relax.

“Can you get someone secure like maybe a bathroom where you can lock the door,’' he then dispatcher asks.

She tells him she will and then says she’s going to use another phone to try and call her parents.

“Relax,” the dispatcher tells her. “I have everyone rolling your way.”

According to police, the suspect was spotted driving a 2010 Chevy Silverado over the Bourne Bridge where State Police took him into custody. The license plate on the Silverado matched the plate the girl had videotaped earlier, police said.

“I would like to commend the courageous actions of this girl. Even in the midst of an extremely scary event, her bravery assisted us in identifying the man believed to be responsible for breaking into her home,” Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement.

“I would also like to thank the Middleborough Police dispatcher who took the call and officers who responded for their kindness and compassion when responding to this incident,” he said.

The suspect was identified by police as 58-year-old Joseph Ridge of Bourne. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Wareham District Court Friday on charges of aggravated breaking and entering during the daytime, trespassing and disorderly conduct, police said.

Ridge is out on bail for an unrelated charge, police said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.